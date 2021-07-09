Video
Poultry trader beaten to death as refuse to give extortion money

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 137
Our Correspondent

SATKHIRA, July 8: A poultry trader has been beaten to death in Kolaroa Upazila of the district on Wednesday.
Deceased Rezaul Islam, 55, was a resident of Ofapur Village in the upazila.
The deceased's son Sheikh Ripon Hossain said a gang of extortionists came to his poultry shop in the evening and demanded money to him.
They started beating as he refused to give the money. At that time, they also beat Rezaul Islam and after that he became unconscious.
Rezaul was rushed to Kolaroa Government Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Accused Ujjal Hossain alleged that they demanded their due money to Ripon. Then the clash ensued between the groups.


