Five Rohingya men held with firearms at Teknaf

TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR, July 8: Five Rohingya men have been detained along with firearms at Chakmarkul Camp in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.

The detained persons are Md Zubair, 19, Md Nur Alam, 20, Amir Hossain, 30, Md Yakub, 27, and Md Ridwan, 18.

Acting on a tip-off, Armed Police Battalion (APBn) members raided Block-B/6 in the camp at around 11pm and nabbed them.

A homemade firearm and four bullets were also recovered from their possessions. After filing of a case under the Arms Act with Teknaf Model Police Station, the arrested were handed over to police.





