Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Three men have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Chapainawabganj and Barishal, in two days.

SIRAJGANJ: A covered van driver was killed and his assistant injured in a road accident on the Bangabandhu Bridge in the district on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Kazem Ali, son of late Abul Pramanik, a resident of Charnabipur Village in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station (PS) Mosaddek Hossain said a truck and a covered van were collided head-on near pillar no. 11 on the bridge at night, which left the driver and helper of the covered van seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.

Later, driver of the covered van Kazem Ali succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.

The injured was shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition, the OC added.

GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was killed and his son injured in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Tariqul Islam, 45, son of late Sahabuddin, a resident of Telkupi Village in Shibganj Upazila of the district.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gomastapur PS Motahar Hossain said a bhutbhuti (local vehicle) hit a motorcycle carrying Tariqul and his son Tamim, 12, in Digha intersection area on the Adda-Saraigachhi Road in the morning, which left Tariqul dead on the spot and his son injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the SI added.

BARISHAL: A man was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.

The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.

Gournadi PS OC M Monirul Islam said a truck hit the man in Ella Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at around 10:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy. However, police are trying to identify the truck, the OC added.







