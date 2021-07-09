Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 July, 2021, 8:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Three killed in road mishaps in 3 dists

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 131
Our Correspondents

Three men have been killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in three districts- Sirajganj, Chapainawabganj and Barishal, in two days.
SIRAJGANJ: A covered van driver was killed and his assistant injured in a road accident on the Bangabandhu Bridge in the district on Wednesday night.
The deceased was identified as Kazem Ali, son of late Abul Pramanik, a resident of Charnabipur Village in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bangabandhu Bridge West Police Station (PS) Mosaddek Hossain said a truck and a covered van were collided head-on near pillar no. 11 on the bridge at night, which left the driver and helper of the covered van seriously injured.
The injured were rushed to Sirajganj 250-bed Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.
Later, driver of the covered van Kazem Ali succumbed to his injuries there while undergoing treatment.  
The injured was shifted to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition, the OC added.   
GOMASTAPUR, CHAPAINAWABGANJ: A man was killed and his son injured in a road accident in Gomastapur Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Tariqul Islam, 45, son of late Sahabuddin, a resident of Telkupi Village in Shibganj Upazila of the district.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Gomastapur PS Motahar Hossain said a bhutbhuti (local vehicle) hit a motorcycle carrying Tariqul and his son Tamim, 12, in Digha intersection area on the Adda-Saraigachhi Road in the morning, which left Tariqul dead on the spot and his son injured.
Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members, the SI added.
BARISHAL: A man was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 45, could not be known immediately.
Gournadi PS OC M Monirul Islam said a truck hit the man in Ella Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Barishal Highway at around 10:30pm, leaving him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy. However, police are trying to identify the truck, the OC added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army distributes relief in Rangpur
Artificial breeding of endangered Chitra fish invented
Fire at Manikganj pvt hospital
8 fined for catching fish at Kalapara
Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, as chief guest, handed over the pulse oximeter
Man held with fake gold idols in Bogura
Poultry trader beaten to death as refuse to give extortion money
Five Rohingya men held with firearms at Teknaf


Latest News
Defamatory posts on Facebook example of social degradation: HC
SAfrica's Zuma eligible for parole in under four months
Maximum limit for Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia private firms set at 40%
Evaly is under ACC probe for alleged misappropriation
BGMEA wants better cargo handling services from Biman
DU makes tutorials on online examinations
2 remanded for selling new drug 'Magic Mushroom'
Terrific Mahmudullah keeps Bangladesh aloft over Zimbabwe
World should consider additional funding to tackle impacts of climate change, Covid-19: PM
Mamata thanks Hasina for sending mangoes
Most Read News
E-waste management, its effects on health and environment
Adequate adult literacy is must for better economic growth
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Burden of Rohingyas harming biodiversity
Ex-SA President Zuma hands himself over to police
Hakimpur Poura budget announced
Haiti cop battle gunmen who killed president
Haiti president shot dead at home
C-19 effects: A parent’s desperate choice
WHO urges 'extreme caution' in lifting COVID restrictions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft