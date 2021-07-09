Dudhkumar erosion at Nageshwari continues unabated



Erosion by the Dudhkumar River taking serious turn in Bamandanga Union at Nageshwari. photo: observer

The water level in the river has gone up due to heavy rain and onrush of tidal water from the upstream. On Wednesday at 12 noon, according to the Water Development Board (WDB)-Kurigram, the river was flowing below 2.17 centimetre at Nunkhawa point. The swelling occurred suddenly in the river, and the Dudhkumar gained strong current; the soft soil of the edge is being hit; slopes are collapsing and getting devoured instantly.

Dudhkumar is continuing vandalising in Telianikuti and Namahaila villages at Bamandanga Union, Khelrvita Village at Berubari Union, Shalmara and C&B dam at Kaliganj Union, custard Village, Majerchar, Charkatgiri and some areas of Fakirganj at Nunkhawa Union. Already more than 100 houses have been eroded this season. Many are shifting their forefathers' houses. Numerous people are passing sleepless night in fear.

A visit to Telianikuti Village found panic-stricken people cutting their trees and shifting their houses.

Principal of Nageshwari Model College Abdul Hai and Assistant Teacher of Sukhati High School Osman Goni said, the Dudhkumar is panic to them; its erosion continues every year; it is doing so this year.

The river has already devoured houses of Shamshul Alam, Kalimuddin Mia, Saher Ali, Aminur Rahman, Meherjan, Meher Ali, Jaheda Begum, Gol Rahman, Fulmon Mia, Bulu Mia, Safikul Islam, Rajendra Barman, Mahendra Barman, Deldar Hossain, and Dulal Bepari.

Abed Ali, Abdus Sattar, Saifur Ali, Shamsul Haq, Khatibor Rahman, Soljar Hossain, Rahmat Ali, Oji Mia, Saidul Islam, Abdul Awal, Noor Mohammad, Ojiron, Omar Ali, Akbar Ali, Nuru Mia, Safi Mia, Ahmmad Ali, Nantu, Mosharraf Hossain, Matiur Rahman, Antajul Islam, Dulu Mia, Altaf Hossain, Sajuddi, Sonaullah, Saifur Mia, Saidul Mia, Bhola, Nendu, Akbar Ali, and Maidul Islam are under erosion threat. The Telianikuti Jam-e-Mosque is at the very edge of erosion.

Alef Uddin, Ashraf Ali, Anwar Hossain, Abdul Malek, Sirajul Islam, Jarina Begum, Beauty Aktar, Mufazzal Hssain, Matiur Rahman,Sayed Ali, Sirajul Mia, Kamal Hossain, Rafikul Islam, Konteshwar, Bholanath Ray, Basinath Ray, Kusuma Bala, Siddik, Abul Hossain, Deldar Hossan, Jabed Ali, Mojahar Hossain and many others have left their forefathers' homes for other places.

Retired bank officer Sekendar Ali of Namahaila Village said, the condition of their village is the same to the condition of Telianikutir. In the last few years, the Dudhkumar River has devoured his house and others' houses as well as croplands; after losing houses and lands, they have turned destitute.

Due to erosion, Assistant Teacher Abdus Safi Molla of Khelarvita High School and dweller of Khelarvita Village has left his forefather's house; the erosion is now very near to his school; most of his crop land has been embedded.

He was echoed almost the same by teacher Bipul Sen of Nageshwari Government Girls High School. He said, though they are still living in their houses, maximum of their arable land has been eroded. The same erosion level is continuing in Shalmara, C&B dam and Nunkhawa clustered village, Majerchar, Char Katgiri, and some areas of Fakirganj under Kaliganj Union.

Sub-Divisional Engineer Omar Faruk of the WDB said, already the pre-cautionary work ranging from Bamandanga Muria to Nunkhawa has begun to protect the river; due to water level swelling, the protective work has come to a standstill; after the water recession, it will begin again.

Besides, he added, a river administration project of Tk 694 has been sent to the ECNEC for approval. Under the project, about 35 kilometre (KM) flood control and rehabilitation embankment and 26km river bank protection dam will be constructed.

"We are hoping the project will be get approval in the next ECNEC meeting," he further said.





NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, July 8: Erosion by the Dudhkumar River is continuing unabated in Nageshwari Upazila of the district. Houses, metalized installations, and croplands are being eroded. After losing their houses and belongings, destitute people are bewailing sitting on the river bank.The water level in the river has gone up due to heavy rain and onrush of tidal water from the upstream. On Wednesday at 12 noon, according to the Water Development Board (WDB)-Kurigram, the river was flowing below 2.17 centimetre at Nunkhawa point. The swelling occurred suddenly in the river, and the Dudhkumar gained strong current; the soft soil of the edge is being hit; slopes are collapsing and getting devoured instantly.Dudhkumar is continuing vandalising in Telianikuti and Namahaila villages at Bamandanga Union, Khelrvita Village at Berubari Union, Shalmara and C&B dam at Kaliganj Union, custard Village, Majerchar, Charkatgiri and some areas of Fakirganj at Nunkhawa Union. Already more than 100 houses have been eroded this season. Many are shifting their forefathers' houses. Numerous people are passing sleepless night in fear.A visit to Telianikuti Village found panic-stricken people cutting their trees and shifting their houses.Principal of Nageshwari Model College Abdul Hai and Assistant Teacher of Sukhati High School Osman Goni said, the Dudhkumar is panic to them; its erosion continues every year; it is doing so this year.The river has already devoured houses of Shamshul Alam, Kalimuddin Mia, Saher Ali, Aminur Rahman, Meherjan, Meher Ali, Jaheda Begum, Gol Rahman, Fulmon Mia, Bulu Mia, Safikul Islam, Rajendra Barman, Mahendra Barman, Deldar Hossain, and Dulal Bepari.Abed Ali, Abdus Sattar, Saifur Ali, Shamsul Haq, Khatibor Rahman, Soljar Hossain, Rahmat Ali, Oji Mia, Saidul Islam, Abdul Awal, Noor Mohammad, Ojiron, Omar Ali, Akbar Ali, Nuru Mia, Safi Mia, Ahmmad Ali, Nantu, Mosharraf Hossain, Matiur Rahman, Antajul Islam, Dulu Mia, Altaf Hossain, Sajuddi, Sonaullah, Saifur Mia, Saidul Mia, Bhola, Nendu, Akbar Ali, and Maidul Islam are under erosion threat. The Telianikuti Jam-e-Mosque is at the very edge of erosion.Alef Uddin, Ashraf Ali, Anwar Hossain, Abdul Malek, Sirajul Islam, Jarina Begum, Beauty Aktar, Mufazzal Hssain, Matiur Rahman,Sayed Ali, Sirajul Mia, Kamal Hossain, Rafikul Islam, Konteshwar, Bholanath Ray, Basinath Ray, Kusuma Bala, Siddik, Abul Hossain, Deldar Hossan, Jabed Ali, Mojahar Hossain and many others have left their forefathers' homes for other places.Retired bank officer Sekendar Ali of Namahaila Village said, the condition of their village is the same to the condition of Telianikutir. In the last few years, the Dudhkumar River has devoured his house and others' houses as well as croplands; after losing houses and lands, they have turned destitute.Due to erosion, Assistant Teacher Abdus Safi Molla of Khelarvita High School and dweller of Khelarvita Village has left his forefather's house; the erosion is now very near to his school; most of his crop land has been embedded.He was echoed almost the same by teacher Bipul Sen of Nageshwari Government Girls High School. He said, though they are still living in their houses, maximum of their arable land has been eroded. The same erosion level is continuing in Shalmara, C&B dam and Nunkhawa clustered village, Majerchar, Char Katgiri, and some areas of Fakirganj under Kaliganj Union.Sub-Divisional Engineer Omar Faruk of the WDB said, already the pre-cautionary work ranging from Bamandanga Muria to Nunkhawa has begun to protect the river; due to water level swelling, the protective work has come to a standstill; after the water recession, it will begin again.Besides, he added, a river administration project of Tk 694 has been sent to the ECNEC for approval. Under the project, about 35 kilometre (KM) flood control and rehabilitation embankment and 26km river bank protection dam will be constructed."We are hoping the project will be get approval in the next ECNEC meeting," he further said.