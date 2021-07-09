Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 July, 2021, 8:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Dudhkumar erosion at Nageshwari continues unabated

Houses, croplands, installations being devoured

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 130
Our Correspondent

Erosion by the Dudhkumar River taking serious turn in Bamandanga Union at Nageshwari. photo: observer

Erosion by the Dudhkumar River taking serious turn in Bamandanga Union at Nageshwari. photo: observer

NAGESHWARI, KURIGRAM, July 8: Erosion by the Dudhkumar River is continuing unabated in Nageshwari Upazila of the district. Houses, metalized installations, and croplands are being eroded. After losing their houses and belongings, destitute people are bewailing sitting on the river bank.
The water level in the river has gone up due to heavy rain and onrush of tidal water from the upstream. On Wednesday at 12 noon, according to the Water Development Board (WDB)-Kurigram, the river was flowing below 2.17 centimetre at Nunkhawa point. The swelling occurred suddenly in the river, and the Dudhkumar gained strong current; the soft soil of the edge is being hit; slopes are collapsing and getting devoured instantly.
Dudhkumar is continuing vandalising in Telianikuti and Namahaila villages at Bamandanga Union, Khelrvita Village at Berubari Union, Shalmara and C&B dam  at Kaliganj Union, custard Village, Majerchar, Charkatgiri and some areas of Fakirganj at Nunkhawa Union.  Already more than 100 houses have been eroded this season. Many are shifting their forefathers' houses. Numerous people are passing sleepless night in fear.
A visit to Telianikuti Village found panic-stricken people cutting their trees and shifting their houses.
Principal of Nageshwari Model College Abdul Hai and Assistant Teacher of Sukhati High School Osman Goni said, the Dudhkumar is panic to them; its erosion continues every year; it is doing so this year.
The river has already devoured houses of Shamshul Alam, Kalimuddin Mia, Saher Ali, Aminur Rahman, Meherjan, Meher Ali, Jaheda Begum, Gol Rahman, Fulmon Mia, Bulu Mia, Safikul Islam, Rajendra Barman, Mahendra Barman, Deldar Hossain, and Dulal Bepari.
 Abed Ali, Abdus Sattar, Saifur Ali, Shamsul Haq, Khatibor Rahman, Soljar Hossain, Rahmat Ali, Oji Mia, Saidul Islam, Abdul Awal, Noor Mohammad, Ojiron, Omar Ali, Akbar Ali, Nuru Mia, Safi Mia, Ahmmad Ali, Nantu, Mosharraf Hossain, Matiur Rahman, Antajul Islam, Dulu Mia, Altaf Hossain, Sajuddi, Sonaullah, Saifur Mia, Saidul Mia, Bhola, Nendu, Akbar Ali, and Maidul Islam are under erosion threat. The Telianikuti Jam-e-Mosque is at the very edge of erosion.   
Alef Uddin, Ashraf Ali, Anwar Hossain, Abdul Malek, Sirajul Islam, Jarina Begum, Beauty Aktar, Mufazzal Hssain, Matiur Rahman,Sayed Ali, Sirajul Mia, Kamal Hossain, Rafikul Islam, Konteshwar, Bholanath Ray, Basinath Ray, Kusuma Bala, Siddik, Abul Hossain, Deldar Hossan, Jabed Ali, Mojahar Hossain and many others have left their forefathers' homes for other places.
Retired bank officer Sekendar Ali of Namahaila Village said, the condition of their village is the same to the condition of Telianikutir. In the last few years, the Dudhkumar River has devoured his house and others' houses as well as croplands; after losing houses and lands, they have turned destitute.
Due to erosion, Assistant Teacher Abdus Safi Molla of Khelarvita High School and dweller of Khelarvita Village has left his forefather's house; the erosion is now very near to his school; most of his crop land has been embedded.
He was echoed almost the same by teacher Bipul Sen of Nageshwari Government Girls High School. He said, though they are still living in their houses, maximum of their arable land has been eroded. The same erosion level is continuing in Shalmara, C&B dam and Nunkhawa clustered village, Majerchar, Char Katgiri, and some areas of Fakirganj under Kaliganj Union.
Sub-Divisional Engineer Omar Faruk of the WDB said, already the pre-cautionary work ranging from Bamandanga Muria to Nunkhawa has begun to protect the river; due to water level swelling, the protective work has come to a standstill; after the water recession, it will begin again.
Besides, he added, a river administration project of Tk 694 has been sent to the ECNEC for approval. Under the project, about 35 kilometre (KM) flood control and rehabilitation embankment and 26km river bank protection dam will be constructed.
"We are hoping the project will be get approval in the next ECNEC meeting," he further said.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Army distributes relief in Rangpur
Artificial breeding of endangered Chitra fish invented
Fire at Manikganj pvt hospital
8 fined for catching fish at Kalapara
Engineer Enamul Haque, MP, as chief guest, handed over the pulse oximeter
Man held with fake gold idols in Bogura
Poultry trader beaten to death as refuse to give extortion money
Five Rohingya men held with firearms at Teknaf


Latest News
Defamatory posts on Facebook example of social degradation: HC
SAfrica's Zuma eligible for parole in under four months
Maximum limit for Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia private firms set at 40%
Evaly is under ACC probe for alleged misappropriation
BGMEA wants better cargo handling services from Biman
DU makes tutorials on online examinations
2 remanded for selling new drug 'Magic Mushroom'
Terrific Mahmudullah keeps Bangladesh aloft over Zimbabwe
World should consider additional funding to tackle impacts of climate change, Covid-19: PM
Mamata thanks Hasina for sending mangoes
Most Read News
E-waste management, its effects on health and environment
Adequate adult literacy is must for better economic growth
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Burden of Rohingyas harming biodiversity
Ex-SA President Zuma hands himself over to police
Hakimpur Poura budget announced
Haiti cop battle gunmen who killed president
Haiti president shot dead at home
C-19 effects: A parent’s desperate choice
WHO urges 'extreme caution' in lifting COVID restrictions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft