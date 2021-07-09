Covid-19: 89 more people die, 2,989 more infected in 22 dists

A total of 89 more people died of and 2,989 more have been infected with the coronavirus in 22 districts- 10 districts under Khulna Division and six districts under Barishal Division, and Rajshahi, Bogura, Manikganj, Noakhali, Kishoreganj and Thakurgaon districts, in two days.

KHULNA: A total of 51 more people died of and 1,732 more have been infected with the coronavirus in all 10 districts of Khulna Division on Thursday.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 67,531 in the division.

On Wednesday, the total number of the virus infected patients was 65,799 here.

Death toll from the disease reaches 1,416 including highest 369 in Khulna, followed by 296 in Kushtia, 193 in Jashore, 118 in Jhenidah, 109 in Chuadanga, 96 in Bagerhat, 76 in Satkhira, 68 in Meherpur, 57 in Narail and 34 in Magura districts while 51 more fatalities were reported afresh on the day, said Dr Rasheda Sultana, divisional director of Health.

Of the deceased, 21 were from Khulna, 10 from Kushtia, six from Jashore, three from Chuadanga, Jhenidah, Magura and Narail each, and one from Bagerhat and Meherpur districts each in the division.

The new daily infection figure also shows almost increased compared to the previous day's figure of 1,900, said the health department sources, adding that the figure was 1,865 on Wednesday.

Among the infected people, 44,184 have, so far, been cured from lethal virus with 806 new recoveries found on Thursday morning, said Dr Rasheda, adding that a total of 8,894 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for Covid-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 67,935 were kept in isolation units of different hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 45,218 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 354 more have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 376 others were released from isolation during the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 352 were detected in Jashore, followed by 338 in Khulna, 232 in Kushtia, 191 in Chuadanga, 144 in Jhenidah, 135 in Bagerhat, 93 each in Narail and Meherpur, 86 in Satkhira and 68 in Magura districts of the division.

With this, the district-wise break-up of the total virus cases now stands at 17,898 in Khulna, 14,525 in Jashore, 9,663 in Kushtia, 5,320 in Jhenidah, 4,274 in Bagerhat, 4,266 in Chuadanga, 4,050 in Satkhira, 3,250 in Narail, 2,363 in Meherpur and 1,922 in Magura districts of the division.

RAJSHAHI: A total of 18 people died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till 8am on Thursday.

RMCH Director Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani confirmed the information on Thursday morning.

He said eight people who died at RMCH in the last 24 hours were found positive for the virus while the remaining ten had been suffering with its symptoms.

Of the deceased, nine were from Rajshahi, three from Naogaon, two from Chapainawabganj and Natore each, and one from Kushtia and Pabna districts each.

BOGURA: Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Meherunnesa, 62, and Abu Bakar, 79, residents of Shibganj Upazila; A Jalil, 85, of Sadar Upazila in the district; and Rabeya, 75, of Joypurhat District.

Of the deceased, Meherunnesa and Abu Bakar died at TMSS Medical College Hospital, Rabeya at Mohammad Ali Hospital and A Jalil at home while undergoing treatment.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 444 in the district.

Meanwhile, 172 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 15,257 in the district.

Some 94 more patients have been recovered from the virus here in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total recovery cases from the virus rose to 13,250 in the district.

MANIKGANJ: Two more people died of coronavirus in the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased were identified as Kartik Chandra, 70, a resident of Ghior Upazila, and Abdur Razzaq, 35, of Harirampur Upazila in the district.

They both died at Manikganj 250-bed General Hospital in the morning while undergoing treatment, Residential Medical Officer of the hospital Dr Kazi AKM Russell confirmed.

With them, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 57 in the district.

A total of 2,856 people have been infected with the virus in the district.

Among the total infected, 2,399 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 57 people died with coronavirus-like symptoms in the district.

NOAKHALI: Some 168 more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus cases rose to 12,161 in the district.

Noakhali Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Masum Iftekhar confirmed the information on Thursday.

He said a total of 529 samples have been tested here in the last 24 hours where 168 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of 31.75 per cent.

Of the newly infected people, 47 are in Sadar, 40 in Begumganj, 21 in Companiganj, 15 in Sonaimuri, 14 in Chatkhil and Kabirhat each, 13 in Senbag and four in Subarnachar upazilas.

No death case was reported in the district during this time.

A total of 148 people died of the virus here.

Of the total deceased, 27 were from Sadar, 51 from Begumganj, 20 from Senbag and Kabirhat each, 14 from Chatkhil, eight from Sonaimuri, and four from Subarnachar and Companiganj upazilas each.

Among the total infected, 7,745 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district with the recovery rate of 63.69 per cent.

Currently, 50 patients are undergoing treatment at Covid-19 Dedicated Hospital at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Sadar Upazila while 4,268 are in isolation, the CS added.

KISHOREGANJ: Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 102 here.

Meanwhile, 127 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 6,712 in the district.

Kishoreganj CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Wednesday night.

He said of the newly infected people, 52 are in Sadar, seven in Hossainpur, six in Karimganj, eight in Tarail, 11 in Pakundia, 12 in Katiadi, 23 in Bhairab, two in Nikli, five in Bajitpur and one in Itna upazilas.

The upazila-wise break-up of the total virus cases is 3,107 in Sadar Upazila, 163 in Hossainpur, 256 in Karimganj, 194 in Tarail, 332 in Pakundia, 443 in Katiadi, 256 in Kuliarchar, 1,275 in Bhairab, 81 in Nikli, 428 in Bajitpur, 69 in Itna, 64 in Mithamoin and 44 in Austagram upazilas.

Among the total infected, 5,369 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district, the CS added.

THAKURGAON: Four more people died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.

Of the deceased, two died at Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital while one at Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila Health Complex and another at Rangpur Sadar Hospital.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 104 here.

Meanwhile, some 108 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 4,089 in the district.

Thakurgaon CS Dr Mahfuzur Rahman Sarker confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon.

He said a total of 225 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 108 people found positive for the virus.

Among the total infected, 2,606 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

BARISHAL: Five more people including three women died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours till Wednesday noon.

Of the deceased, two were from Bakerganj, one from Sadar and another from Mehendiganj upazilas of Barishal District.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 331 in the division.

Meanwhile, 622 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 20,154 in the district.

A total of 1,302 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours where 622 people found positive for the virus with the infection rate of above 50 per cent.

Among the total infected, 15,564 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the division.

PATUAKHALI: One more person died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 59 here.

Some 60 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 2,679 in the district.

Patuakhali CS Dr Jahangir Alam Shipon confirmed the information on Wednesday.

He said a total of 23,321 samples have been tested in the district.









