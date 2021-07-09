

Mango business suffers setback in Rajshahi

In the division, a sale of Tk 4,500 crore has been targeted from targeted production of 8, 52,100 metric tons (MT). In the last year, the mango production was 7,76,286 MT, and the sale was about Tk 4,266.33 crore. The average price was Tk 55 per kg.

According to field sources, despite marketing hindrance, traders in Rajshahi region are passing busy time with trading activities; online bazaars are gaining momentum; students of college and university are also taking part in mango trading with limited capital or no capital.

At first, orchard owners were expecting much seeing an expansion in the consumer bazaars. But now they are in tension.

In Rajshahi, 17,686 hectares (ha) of land brought under mango cultivation in the last year. But orchards suffered huge damage due to Cyclone Amphan. Production was 1,79,541 MT from the remaining 15,012 ha. This year, 2.19 MT of mango production has been targeted from 17,943 ha. The agriculture division is expecting more production. In the last year, the average price was Tk 60 per kg.

After the Amphan-damage, in Naogaon, the production was about 2.86 lakh MT from 23,825 ha. The average price was Tk 50 per kg. In Natore, the production from 4,685 ha was Tk 64,972 MT. The average price was Tk 45 per kg. In Chapainawabganj, the production was about 2.45 lakh MT from 32,764 ha. The average price was Tk 58 per kg.

In online market places, mango trading is gaining momentum. Mangoes of Rajshahi, Naogaon, and Chapainawabganj are traded. Rajshahi is witnessing the largest online sale; about 500 traders are making online-based marketing.

Seasonal online traders are collecting mangoes from orchards as well as small and large bazaars and supplying these accordingly. Customers are getting their booked mangoes within two/three days. Online traders are happy but orchard traders are in concern.

With the hope of profit, student Nayem Islam has purchased orchard. He is selling mangoes in local markets in Rajshahi and to entrepreneurs. He said, this seasonal business is profitable. But he is now in tension for lifting his invested money.

Deputy Director (DD) of Rajshahi Regional Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Sirajul Islam said, mango production has been good this year; good quality has been favoured by fair weather; mangoes are exported from Rajshahi; online trading is registering rise-up; but growers are getting lower prices due to corona.





RAJSHAHI, July 8: Divisional sale target of mango is witnessing uncertainty. Growers are getting lower prices. Seasonal online traders are experiencing price fall. Only huge production is still showing hope for reaching the year's targeted sale.In the division, a sale of Tk 4,500 crore has been targeted from targeted production of 8, 52,100 metric tons (MT). In the last year, the mango production was 7,76,286 MT, and the sale was about Tk 4,266.33 crore. The average price was Tk 55 per kg.According to field sources, despite marketing hindrance, traders in Rajshahi region are passing busy time with trading activities; online bazaars are gaining momentum; students of college and university are also taking part in mango trading with limited capital or no capital.At first, orchard owners were expecting much seeing an expansion in the consumer bazaars. But now they are in tension.In Rajshahi, 17,686 hectares (ha) of land brought under mango cultivation in the last year. But orchards suffered huge damage due to Cyclone Amphan. Production was 1,79,541 MT from the remaining 15,012 ha. This year, 2.19 MT of mango production has been targeted from 17,943 ha. The agriculture division is expecting more production. In the last year, the average price was Tk 60 per kg.After the Amphan-damage, in Naogaon, the production was about 2.86 lakh MT from 23,825 ha. The average price was Tk 50 per kg. In Natore, the production from 4,685 ha was Tk 64,972 MT. The average price was Tk 45 per kg. In Chapainawabganj, the production was about 2.45 lakh MT from 32,764 ha. The average price was Tk 58 per kg.In online market places, mango trading is gaining momentum. Mangoes of Rajshahi, Naogaon, and Chapainawabganj are traded. Rajshahi is witnessing the largest online sale; about 500 traders are making online-based marketing.Seasonal online traders are collecting mangoes from orchards as well as small and large bazaars and supplying these accordingly. Customers are getting their booked mangoes within two/three days. Online traders are happy but orchard traders are in concern.With the hope of profit, student Nayem Islam has purchased orchard. He is selling mangoes in local markets in Rajshahi and to entrepreneurs. He said, this seasonal business is profitable. But he is now in tension for lifting his invested money.Deputy Director (DD) of Rajshahi Regional Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) Sirajul Islam said, mango production has been good this year; good quality has been favoured by fair weather; mangoes are exported from Rajshahi; online trading is registering rise-up; but growers are getting lower prices due to corona.