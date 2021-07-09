Two minors among three drown in three districts

Three people including two minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Joypurhat, Natore and Mymensingh, in three days.

JOYPURHAT: A minor boy drowned in a pond in the district town on Wednesday noon.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Pappu, 9, son of Azad Hossain, a resident of Sheikh Para area under Joypurhat Municipality.

Police and local sources said Pappu along with some of his friends went to Baroghati Pond adjacent to Joypurhat Station in the town at noon to take bath.

At one stage, Pappu went missing in the pond while bathing in it.

Later, locals rescued him from the pond and took to Joypurhat Adhunik Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

An unnatural death case was filed with Joypurhat Sadar Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge of the PS AKM Alamgir Jahan confirmed the incident.

NATORE: A teenage boy drowned in the Baronai River in Naldanga Upazila of the district.

The deceased was identified as Imon Ali, 17, son of Sirajul Islam, a resident of Haludghar Village in the upazila. He was a student of Naldanga College.

Local sources said Imon along with his friends went to take bath in the river on Tuesday.

At one stage, Imon went missing in the river.

Later, fire service personnel recovered his body from the river in Sonapail area on Wednesday.

Naldanga Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Abdullah Al-Mamun confirmed the incident.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: A minor girl drowned in a ditch in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased was identified Hawa Bibi, 7, daughter of Mojibur Rahman of Ruknakanda Village under Douhakhola Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Hawa Bibi fell in a ditch nearby the house in the afternoon and went missing there.

Later, the family members found her body floating on water and recovered it from the ditch.

Gouripur PS OC Khan Abdul Siddiquee confirmed the incident.







