Ex-HP CM Virbhadra dies

SHIMLA, July 8: Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh died here in the wee hours of Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 87.

The veteran leader breathed his last at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here at 3.40 am, said senior medical superintendent of IGMC Dr Janak Raj. He suffered from heart attack on Monday and was critical. He was in the critical care unit of IGMC. Virbhadra was put on ventilator under the supervision of the doctors of the cardiology department on Wednesday after he had breathing problem, he added.

The nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh served as Himachal Pradesh's chief minister for six times. Virbhadra was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 for the second time in two months.

He had earlier tested positive for the disease on April 12. Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh after he tested positive for coronavirus on April 12. Singh had returned home in Holly Lodge here on April 30 from the Chandigarh hospital after getting cured of the first infection. -PTI







