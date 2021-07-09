Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 9 July, 2021, 8:47 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Ex-HP CM Virbhadra dies

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 155

SHIMLA, July 8: Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister and senior Congress leader Virbhadra Singh died here in the wee hours of Thursday after a prolonged illness. He was 87.
The veteran leader breathed his last at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) here at 3.40 am, said senior medical superintendent of IGMC Dr Janak Raj.  He suffered from heart attack on Monday and was critical. He was in the critical care unit of IGMC. Virbhadra was put on ventilator under the supervision of the doctors of the cardiology department on Wednesday after he had breathing problem, he added.
The nine-time MLA and five-time MP, Singh served as Himachal Pradesh's chief minister for six times. Virbhadra was tested positive for COVID-19 on June 11 for the second time in two months.
He had earlier tested positive for the disease on April 12. Earlier, he was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh after he tested positive for coronavirus on April 12. Singh had returned home in Holly Lodge here on April 30 from the Chandigarh hospital after getting cured of the first infection.    -PTI


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Rajapaksa family tightens grip
Ex-HP CM Virbhadra dies
Zuma jailed after ruling
Weekly deaths drop to lowest since October globally: WHO
Haiti police hunt down president’s assassins
Political game changer for 2024 elections
Israel razes home of Palestinian
Trump sues Twitter, Google, Fb alleging ‘censorship’


Latest News
Defamatory posts on Facebook example of social degradation: HC
SAfrica's Zuma eligible for parole in under four months
Maximum limit for Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia private firms set at 40%
Evaly is under ACC probe for alleged misappropriation
BGMEA wants better cargo handling services from Biman
DU makes tutorials on online examinations
2 remanded for selling new drug 'Magic Mushroom'
Terrific Mahmudullah keeps Bangladesh aloft over Zimbabwe
World should consider additional funding to tackle impacts of climate change, Covid-19: PM
Mamata thanks Hasina for sending mangoes
Most Read News
E-waste management, its effects on health and environment
Adequate adult literacy is must for better economic growth
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Burden of Rohingyas harming biodiversity
Ex-SA President Zuma hands himself over to police
Hakimpur Poura budget announced
Haiti cop battle gunmen who killed president
Haiti president shot dead at home
C-19 effects: A parent’s desperate choice
WHO urges 'extreme caution' in lifting COVID restrictions
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft