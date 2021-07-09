Haiti police hunt down president’s assassins

PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 8: Haitian police were on Thursday hunting for more gunmen behind the assassination of President Jovenel Moise after killing or capturing six "mercenaries", with the nation under a state of siege.

Security forces engaged in a fierce shootout with the suspected assailants in the capital, Port-au-Prince early Wednesday after the overnight attack on the president's private residence.

Four gunmen were killed by Haitian police, and two more taken into custody, while other members of the hit squad are at large, Police Chief Leon Charles said.

Officials have not identified the suspects or said what their motives were for shooting dead Moise and wounding his wife Martine, who survived.

The assassination has pitched the already impoverished and violence-plagued Caribbean nation into further turmoil.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph declared a national "state of siege" and said he was now in charge. -AFP







