India\'s Ministry Of Cooperation

Political game changer for 2024 elections

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

India's Ministry Of CooperationNEW DELHI, July 8: With Indian home minister Amit Shah taking charge of the newly created ministry of cooperation, the writing is on the wall. Though the decision taken in the run-up to 2024 general elections didn't not exactly rule the airwaves but is aimed at reviving the cooperatives in the country, and stopping the exploitation of agriculturists by the middlemen in India' rural areas.
Interestingly, the new ministry was also created in the backdrop of ongoing farmer protests against the new farm laws. The movement has now significant political overtones and are aimed at consolidating the opposition against the BJP in poll bound states of Punjab, Uttarakhand and UP in 2022.
"This ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country. It will help deepen cooperatives as a true people-based movement reaching upto the grassroots," the cabinet secretariat said in a 6 July statement.
India has a history of successful cooperative movements. A case in point being Amul that was founded in 1946.
The model has been very successful with the revenue of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd (GCMMF) that markets dairy products under Amul brand growing to Rs39,200 crore.
A successful agriculture and livestock cooperative movement in other parts of country after new farm laws will not only increase the income of farmers and productivity of land but also add to the nation's growth in pure GDP terms.
Facing farm protests, the government has been working on this new playbook for some time now. Given the fact that Amit Shah is decisive and hard taskmaster, the new ministry will take off before the 2024 general elections and dampen the already dwindling support to the anti-famer laws agitation.
A separate 'Ministry of Co-operation' has been created by the Modi Government for realizing the vision of 'Sahkar se Samriddhi'.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

