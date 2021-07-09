Video
Trump sues Twitter, Google, Fb alleging ‘censorship’

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

WASHINGTON, July 8: Former US president Donald Trump on Wednesday unveiled a lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, escalating his years-long free speech battle with tech giants who he argues have wrongfully censored him.
"I'm filing, as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the big tech giants including Facebook, Google and Twitter as well as their CEOs, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai and Jack Dorsey -- three real nice guys," Trump announced at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. The nation's top tech firms have become the "enforcers of illegal, unconstitutional censorship," added the 75-year-old Republican, who was banned from posting on Facebook and Twitter after his repeated false claims of 2020 election fraud fueled the violent January 6 siege of the US Capitol by his supporters.
Trump is being joined in the suit by the America First Policy Institute. They have invited thousands of citizens who have been "de-platformed" from social media sites to sign on. Facebook banned Trump indefinitely on January 7 over his incendiary comments that preceded the Capitol insurrection.    -AFP


