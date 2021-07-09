Video
Afghan forces retake Qala-e-Naw

China ramps up involvement as US pulls out last troops

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

HERAT, July 8: Afghan state forces regained control of a western provincial capital attacked by the Taliban a day earlier on Thursday and hundreds of new troops have been deployed to the region, the Defense Ministry reported on Thursday from Afghanistan.
The Defense Ministry has stated that fighting continues in the periphery of Qala-e-Naw, capital of Badghis province, bordering the Central Asian country of Turkmenistan. Insurgents seized key state buildings in the city, including the police headquarters, as part of a dramatic Taliban advance unfolding as foreign forces withdraw from Afghanistan after a 20-year intervention.
The ministry said 69 Taliban fighters had been killed in new operations on the outskirts of Qala-e-Naw, the first major provincial capital that Islamist insurgents entered in their latest offensive.
The rest of Badghis province is in the hands of the Taliban. Western security officials say the Taliban have captured more than 100 districts in Afghanistan. The Taliban say they hold more than 200 districts in 34 provinces covering more than half the country. The main cities and provincial capitals remain under the control of the Afghan state.
The government flew hundreds of commandos into Qala-i-Naw, in the northwestern province of Badghis, the first provincial capital to face an all-out assault by the Taliban since the United States stepped up its troop withdrawal.
With the US pullout "90 percent complete", according to the Pentagon, the insurgents have launched a blistering campaign to capture new territory, and fears are mounting that Afghan forces will be stretched without vital American air support.
Video obtained by AFP showed thick smoke billowing over the city, and the sound of gunfire could be heard. Badghis health official Abdul Latif Rostaee said at least 10 civilians had been taken to hospital since the fighting erupted.    -REUTERS


