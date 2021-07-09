Pak faces water crisis

KARACHI, July 8: Amid the rising population and climate change, the availability of fresh water is becoming worrisome in South Asia, particularly in Pakistan, which may face absolute water scarcity by 2040.

Pakistan`s Sindh Irrigation Minister Sohail Anwar Khan Siyal on Thursday warned that the province is heading fast towards famine due to the water shortage. Speaking at a press conference in Karachi, the irrigation minister said Sindh province only has 10 days of water reserves and the Pakistan Meteorological Department had also expressed fears of severe consequences due to a drought in 10 districts.

The minister said if there was no rainfall, water for agriculture and human needs would not be available and a severe shortage would affect the districts of Sindh, including Karachi. Siyal blamed the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) for the water shortage and asked Prime Minister Imran Khan-led PTI government in the Centre to refrain from "spreading hatred".

Responding to the Balochistan government`s warning of cutting Karachi`s water supply, he said when Sindh does not have water to fulfil its needs, how will it provide for others, Geo News reported."Sindh and Balochistan are being punished for the incompetence of the Centre," Siyal added. -ANI







