Search called off of condo collapse







Members of the search and rescue team salute in front of the rubble that once was Champlain Towers South during a prayer ceremony and a moment of silence in Surfside, Florida on July 7. With 86 still missing and 54 bodies recovered, South Florida officials called off the search for survivors, saying there was no longer any hope of pulling someone alive from the ruins of the flattened building. Photo : Reuters