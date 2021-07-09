

SJIBSL holds its 11th AGM

The meeting was presided over by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SJIBSL Mohammed Younus, says a press release.

All the financial transactions of the securities of previous year were discussed elaborately in the AGM.

Among others the Directors of Shahjalal Islami Bank Securities Ltd. Md. Sanaullah Shahid, A. K. Azad, Akkas Uddin Mollah, Khandaker Shakib Ahmed, Md. Harun Miah, Tahera Faruque, the Managing Director and CEO of Shahjalal Islami Bank M. Shahidul Islam, the Additional Managing Director of the Bank Abdul Aziz, the Deputy Managing Directors Md. Shahjahan Shiraj, M. Akhter Hossain, Mian Quamrul Hasan Chowdhury, the Company Secretary of the Bank Md. Abul Bashar, the CFO of the Bank Md. Jafar Sadeq, the CEO of the Securities Md. Anwer Hossain and the other Directors and Shareholders were took part in the Virtual AGM.

