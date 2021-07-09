Shaikh Yusuf Harun joins BEZA as Executive Chairman



Shaikh Yusuf Harun

Prior to his appointment as Executive Chairman of Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority he served as Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration and later as Senior Secretary.

He has also excelled as Secretary of the Health Education and Family Welfare Division under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. He served as Additional Secretary (APD) in the Ministry of Public Administration. He also worked in the Ministry of Education and Directorate of Family Planning.

As the Director General of the Prime Minister's Office he coordinated all the activities of BEZA, BEPZA, NGO Affairs Bureau, BIDA and PPP authority.

During this time, he played an important role in in organizing investment promotion seminars, roadshows and dialogues at home and abroad. He also played one of the key roles in drafting BIDA and Private-Public Partnership Act.

During his joining Shaikh Yusuf Harun said that the country is currently going through an unprecedented challenge due to the Covid-19 epidemic. Even in this difficult time, Bangladesh is at a relatively stronger stage.

The newly appointed Executive Chairman expressed his determination to work tirelessly for building a prosperous and developed Bangladesh by 2041. He further said that BEZA has already transformed into a robust and investment-friendly organization. He stated the authority will bring about visible changes by attracting foreign investment, creating jobs and skilled human resources. He sought an all-out cooperation from investors, concerned government departments, media and development partners. He hoped to faithfully carry out the responsibilities entrusted on him by the Hon'ble Prime Minister. He also hoped that in the implementation of Vision 2041 economic zones will play an important and crucial role. Shaikh Yusuf Harun finished his study from Department of Applied Chemistry of Rajshahi University. He passed the 8th BCS examination in 1986 and joined Sunamganj Collectorate in 1989. Later, he played an admirable role in field level administration as Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Kurigram Sadar and Lalpur of Natore and as Deputy Commissioner of Dhaka and Gopalganj.

Further, he has developed a commendable role of organizational skill. He is currently serving as the Secretary General of the Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA), National Commissioner (Law) of Bangladesh Scouts and also as the Vice President of Bangladesh Tennis Forum.



