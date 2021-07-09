Video
Friday, 9 July, 2021
IBBL holds business development confce for Dhaka, Ctg zones

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Business Desk

IBBL holds business development confce for Dhaka, Ctg zones

Dhaka South, Dhaka East and Chattogram South Zone of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) organised a business development conference Wednesday on a virtual platform.
IBBL Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula addressed the programme as the chief guest while IBBL Additional Managing Directors Muhammad Qaisar Ali and Md Omar Faruk Khan spoke as special guests.
IBBL Deputy Managing Directors Abu Reza Md Yeahia, JQM Habibullah, Taher Ahmed Chowdhury and Md Mostafizur Rahman Siddiquee; and Chief Risk Officer Mohammad Ali also spoke at the event, says a press release.
The bank's senior executive Vice-Presidents Md Siddiqur Rahman, Md Altaf Hossain, Mohammad Jamal Uddin Mazumder, Abul Faiz Muhammad Kamaluddin, Mohammed Shabbir, Md Mahboob Alam, Mohammad Ullah, Abu Naser Mohammed Nazmul Bari, Salim Anwar, Md. Sayeed Ullah and GM Mohd Gias Uddin Quader; and executive vice-presidents were also present at the programme.
Also, branch heads and officials of Dhaka South, Dhaka East and Chattogram South zones attended the conference.


