Citibank NA BD donates Tk91 lakh to Sajida Foundation

Food insecurity has become a major concern for low-income communities in Bangladesh amid the pandemic.

Also, there is very little health and safety awareness, while mental and physical healthcare demand is at a high.

To cushion the impact of Covid, Citibank NA Bangladesh has donated Tk91 lakh to Sajida Foundation, a non-government organisation (NGO) specialising in healthcare and financial services.

The NGO will support the low-income, vulnerable families with food, health and hygiene kits, dedicated physical and mental healthcare support through remote consultation services with the contribution.

The Sajida Foundation programme will also provide livelihood recovery support through a blended finance package that includes training and in-kind donations over an extended period. It will be implemented in Dhaka, Chattogram, Chandpur and Keraniganj.

N Rajashekaran, Citi country officer said: "The second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh has drastically hit the low-income communities. Many people have lost their livelihoods and aren't able to make ends meet. This initiative is designed to cover all essential needs of a vulnerable family by ensuring food, healthcare, and livelihood."

Sajida Foundation CEO Zahida Fizza Kabir said: "We are identifying the most vulnerable people using a combination of seven dimensions including economic, health, education, living conditions, disability and more. These households require sustained support and will receive a blend of short term and long-term assistance to recover from the pandemic." -UNB







