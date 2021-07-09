Video
Synesis IT working in BTRC’s  handset registration project

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Business Desk

The country's leading ICT company Synesis IT is providing technical assistance to BTRC (Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission) in the process of registering all types of mobile handsets besides banning illegal and counterfeit handsets.
In the meantime, all the active handsets of the customers in the network have been automatically registered with National Equipment Identity Registrar (NEIR), says a press release.
It may be mentioned here that, the BTRC has reportedly taken up the NEIR project to prevent the import of illegal mobile handsets, reduce the level of theft, increase national security and revenue by preventing mobile-based crime.
The experimental activities of the NEIR have started from July 1. The new mobile phones that will be added to the network, the validity of the handset will be verified through NEIR while keeping the network active. If the handset is valid, it will be registered automatically.
In November 2020, the local company Synesis IT signed an agreement with BTRC to implement the NEIR project. According to the agreement, they have introduced the National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) system within the stipulated time.
Meanwhile, there is a huge demand of around three crore mobile handsets in Bangladesh every year of which 25 to 30 percent of smartphones are imported illegally. Due to this, the government loses revenue of 1 thousand to 1 thousand 200 crore. Moreover, the NEIR system will reduce the level of mobile phone theft as well as various types of mobile phone-based crimes.
Rupayan Chowdhury, Group CEO, Synesis IT said: "We have been able to launch NEIR within the stipulated time and it has been implemented by our own technology and local skilled engineers, which we consider to be a symbol of Bangladesh's capability in information technology. We believe that NEIR will play an important role in the economy and national security of the country.


