RAB hunting fake Facebook ID users of Commerce Minister

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Correspondent

A campaign is going on for some time opening multiple accounts on social media Facebook using the name and picture of Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi in absence of his knowledge. This is likely to tarnish the image of the Commerce Minister.
In this regard, the law enforcement agencies such as police and IT intelligence branch of the RAB are conducting necessary probe, commerce, ministry sources said.  
Meanwhile, the operators of these fake Facebook accounts have been requested on behalf of the minister to refrain from the unauthorized acts.
Otherwise, the evil doers have been warned that necessary legal action will be taken against those responsible for it. The ministry sources said Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi does not operate a Facebook account using his name and picture and does not have a Facebook account either.
A general diary (GD) has been filed with Ramna Model Police Station in Dhaka on July 6, in this regard.  The GD number is 239.


