

HungryNaki gets Shakib Al Hasan as Brand Ambassador

Recently a contract in this connection was signed between HungryNaki and Shakib at his Banani residence. According to the contract, Shakib will be the brand ambassador of food delivery service HungryNaki for the next two years.

There is no one else who better embodies endurance and reliability than Shakib Al Hasan during difficult hours. Having imbued with the same kind of spirit, HungryNaki has signed Shakib with a view to serving the customers in a more enhanced way riding out all the impediments created by the lockdown. Just like Shakib, HungryNaki reflects the same kind of reliability and endurance, and hopes to keep serving the foodies despite the lockdown.

On this occasion, Shakib shared, "I always order from HungryNaki because their service quality is tremendous. Many of my friends and families have also expressed their satisfaction with their service…So, I am very excited to be a part of this journey, and I hope our partnership will continue amiably."

From now on, Shakib will be seen endorsing HungryNaki in different ways. As the brand ambassador of HungryNaki, he will appear in TVC/OVC and take part in RDC. Moreover, Shakib will also be a part of HungryNaki's professional photoshoot; Facebook live sessions, sales campaign, meet & greet sessions and sponsored online/TV shows.







