Pak donates medical kits to Ahsania Mission for C-19 response



Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui handing over a cheque for financial assistance to Ahsania Mission President Kazi Rafiqul Alam (Cancer and General Hospital) in Dhaka on Thursday.

The equipment, which will be used in a separate Covid ward of the Hospital include 10 ventilators, 20 C-PAP breathing aid machines, 10 beds, an elevator for the Hospital building and a vehicle for use by the Covid ward staff.

High Commissioner Imran Ahmed Siddiqui handed over the cheque of financial assistance to President, Ahsania Mission, Kazi Rafiqul Alam for locally sourced items this afternoon.

On this occasion, High Commissioner Siddiqui underscored Pakistan's vision of regional partnerships for peace and sustainable development while reiterating its commitment to addressing the impact of the pandemic jointly with the regional countries particularly Bangladesh with which it enjoys fraternal ties.

In this connection, the High Commissioner recalled telephone conversation between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Prime Minister Shaikh Hasina last year on the impact of Covid pandemic.

In the context of regional cooperation, the High Commissioner mentioned that Pakistan had contributed US$ 3 million to the SAARC Covid-19 Emergency Fund to support regional efforts in the common fight against Coronavirus pandemic.

"Our cooperation with Ahsania Mission Cancer and General Hospital is a robust expression of solidarity and support to Bangladeshi sisters and brothers in their fight against Covid. It is also a testament to Pakistan's strong commitment to the promotion of regional cooperation under SAARC," High Commissioner Siddiqui added.

President Ahsania Mission Kazi Rafiqul Alam thanked the High Commission for Pakistan for timely contribution and briefed the High Commissioner on various projects of the Hospital.



