Friday, 9 July, 2021, 8:43 AM
Bashundhara Group gets UK magazine award

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Business Desk

Bashundhara Group has received global recognition as "The Best Business Conglomerate Group" award of the year for its outstanding performance in the financial sector.  
The Global Economics Limited, a UK based financial publication and a bi-annual business magazine giving thoughtful insights into the financial sectors on various industries across the world, has accorded the award, says a press release.
Every year, organisations and individuals from across the globe are awarded for their contribution to corporate, banking, healthcare, utility, energy, technology and leadership categories.  Global Economics Limited published a list of global winners for the year of 2021, showing Bashundhara Group at the top of the "Best Business Conglomerate Group" segment.
Earlier, Bashundhara Group and its sister concerns got various regional and international awards for outstanding performance.
Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir has been accorded "Best Excellence Award 2021" for his outstanding contribution to the advancement of the country's the trade and commerce.
The groups three products --Bashundhara Paper, Bashundhara Tissue and Bashundhara Diapant-also received the Superbrands Award 2020-2021. Global Economics Limited awarded Nagad, state-run mobile banking organisation in Bangladesh, for most innovative digital financial services. In financial category, other recipients of award are Arab Financial Services, Bahrain; GFH Financial Group, Bahrain; Contact Financial Holding, Egypt; Egabi solutions, Egypt; Odin Investment, Egypt; Tamweely Microfinance, Egypt; Pacific Risk Advisors Ltd, Hong Kong; IFC Markets Corp, Indonesia etc.


