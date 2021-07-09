DSE launches new software

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) becomes more automated with launching of a new digital platform software on Thursday aiming to facilitate its online transactions.

The name of the new platform is 'Digital Submission and dissemination Platform of DSE' which was formally launched on the day over webinar from 'Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC)' on the day.

The BSEC Commissioner Dr Sheikh Shamsuddin Ahmed as chief guest while launching the platform said this platform is as per compliance of Digital Bangladesh and it will facilitate the investors in getting coordinated supports in stock registration, collecting and submitting market information and for publicity of company news.



