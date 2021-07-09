Banks asked to set up booths to detect fake notes at cattle market

On the occasion of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha, the central bank has instructed scheduled banks to be careful to identify counterfeit notes in the country's sacrificial animal market. At the same time, banks have been instructed to set up counterfeit note identification booths.

Booths of 21 banks will be set up in the animal markets approved by Dhaka North City Corporation and Dhaka South City Corporation with the help of counterfeit note identification machines. A circular in this regard has been issued by the Department of Currency Management of Bangladesh Bank on Thursday (July 8).

The instruction which was sent to all the managing directors and chief executives of all the scheduled banks instructed for taking necessary steps to set up counterfeit note identification booths in the approved sacrificial animal markets of the country to prevent the circulation of counterfeit notes.

According to the Central Bank's guidelines, it is the responsibility of experienced cash officers to provide free note verification services to livestock traders non-stop from the day the market will start buying and selling of animals till night before Eid.

The central bank has also attached a 10 point instructions sheet along with the letter.







