

TCB sells 12 lakh liters of soybean oil in 3 days

The trading corporation has started selling sugar, lentil pulses and soybean oil at subsidized prices in order to ease the miseries of people caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, said a press release.

Beginning on Monday last, the sale of TCB will continue till July 29 and sale activities will continue every day except the Eid-ul-Azha holidays during the period.

The TCB will sell essential items till July 29 through some 450 mobile trucks in the capital, metropolitan areas, districts and in upazilas across the country.

Each of consumer will be able to buy highest 5 litre soybean oil at Tk100 per litre, 4kg sugar at Tk55 per kg and 2kg lentil at Tk55 per kg.

In three days from Monday to Wednesday, TCB has sold 764 metric tonnes of sugar, 475 metric tonnes of lentils and 1,183,378 liters of soybean oil at subsidized prices. -BSS



Aiming to keep the essential commodities' market stable, state-owned Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has sold about 12 lakh liters of bottled soybean oil at a subsidized price across the country in three days.The trading corporation has started selling sugar, lentil pulses and soybean oil at subsidized prices in order to ease the miseries of people caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, said a press release.Beginning on Monday last, the sale of TCB will continue till July 29 and sale activities will continue every day except the Eid-ul-Azha holidays during the period.The TCB will sell essential items till July 29 through some 450 mobile trucks in the capital, metropolitan areas, districts and in upazilas across the country.Each of consumer will be able to buy highest 5 litre soybean oil at Tk100 per litre, 4kg sugar at Tk55 per kg and 2kg lentil at Tk55 per kg.In three days from Monday to Wednesday, TCB has sold 764 metric tonnes of sugar, 475 metric tonnes of lentils and 1,183,378 liters of soybean oil at subsidized prices. -BSS