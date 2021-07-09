Utility agencies urged to provide services using digital technology



Nasrul Hamid

"It is the demand of time to make a customer-friendly system through increasing the internet connection with various services under the Internet of Things (IoT) by ZOE Talent Solutions," he said while inaugurating a Trainers' of Trainer (ToT) on ERP in the power sector.

ERP or Enterprise Resource Planning is the answer to most of the business needs. It is a software used by the businesses to manage the routine activities of all the departments of an organisation. Once the day-to-day activities are streamlined, it helps in boosting revenue and productivity of the company.

"This course on ERP by ZOE Talent Solutions will help you to drive business productivity. This will also help you address the tasks and challenges at any stage or module of your organization's business strategy timely and thus ensure the success of your organisation's blueprint," Nasrul Hamid said.

He said that the distribution companies need to strengthen themselves in the areas of accountability, transparency, and competition.

"The government wants to deliver the service to the doorsteps of consumers but customer service could not be ensured without professionalism as the sense of responsibility is increasing in the power sector due to its rapid growth and customer's expectations from here," he said.

He asked the officials to introduce ERP, which is a complete accounting, inventory, payroll and MIS Management Software that has been widely accepted across the world and its usefulness and demands has been increasing day by day in Bangladesh. It is the most powerful, yet very simple and easy, Software for operation.

He said the network of power plants and lines connecting to homes and businesses is widely considered to be among the most critical infrastructure in the world, especially in advanced economies. It's also one of the most frequently attacked, with consequences that could potentially reach far beyond the power sector.1 so we can ensure the cyber security of the power system.

Among others Power secretary Md Habibur Rahman, BPDB chairman Belayet Hossain Power Cell DG Mohammad Hossain were present.











State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Wednesday that the utility agencies should be a true service provider through introducing the Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) to address the tasks and challenges of the power sector."It is the demand of time to make a customer-friendly system through increasing the internet connection with various services under the Internet of Things (IoT) by ZOE Talent Solutions," he said while inaugurating a Trainers' of Trainer (ToT) on ERP in the power sector.ERP or Enterprise Resource Planning is the answer to most of the business needs. It is a software used by the businesses to manage the routine activities of all the departments of an organisation. Once the day-to-day activities are streamlined, it helps in boosting revenue and productivity of the company."This course on ERP by ZOE Talent Solutions will help you to drive business productivity. This will also help you address the tasks and challenges at any stage or module of your organization's business strategy timely and thus ensure the success of your organisation's blueprint," Nasrul Hamid said.He said that the distribution companies need to strengthen themselves in the areas of accountability, transparency, and competition."The government wants to deliver the service to the doorsteps of consumers but customer service could not be ensured without professionalism as the sense of responsibility is increasing in the power sector due to its rapid growth and customer's expectations from here," he said.He asked the officials to introduce ERP, which is a complete accounting, inventory, payroll and MIS Management Software that has been widely accepted across the world and its usefulness and demands has been increasing day by day in Bangladesh. It is the most powerful, yet very simple and easy, Software for operation.He said the network of power plants and lines connecting to homes and businesses is widely considered to be among the most critical infrastructure in the world, especially in advanced economies. It's also one of the most frequently attacked, with consequences that could potentially reach far beyond the power sector.1 so we can ensure the cyber security of the power system.Among others Power secretary Md Habibur Rahman, BPDB chairman Belayet Hossain Power Cell DG Mohammad Hossain were present.