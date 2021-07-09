Stocks edge up, halting 2-day losing streak

The stock market edged up on Thursday halting two-day losing streak as investors took fresh stakes driving all indices at Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) forward.

The main price index of DSE fell by 7 points in the first 14 minutes of trading as share prices of most of the companies' fell but after that it started rising as the prices of some companies increased to push DSE index to increase by 27 points in the first 52 minutes of trading. In the next half an hour, prices of several companies fell again and the index turn to negative territory. At 11:34 a.m, the DSE's main index fell by 9 points.

However, in the last two hours of trading, the index showed upward. At the end of the day's trading, the DSE's main index DSEX rose 35 points to 6,212 points. Earlier, on Tuesday and Wednesday, most companies lost their bids bringing the price index down.

Along with the main price index, the two other indices have risen. The DSE-30 index, which is made up of well-selected companies, rose 16 points to 2,248 points, the DSE's Shariah index rose 14 points to 1,341. On the day price index of 191 increased, share prices of 155 company came down and 28 were unchanged. The turnover on the DSE in value stood at Tk1,491.91crore against transaction in the previous working day was Tk1577.57 crore. It showed transaction decreased by Tk 85.65 crore

Beximco's shares were most traded on the DSE in terms of value. Shares of the company worth Tk102.84 crore were traded. Lafarge Holcim which was in the second place had a turnover of Tk58.28 crore and Keya Cosmetics is in the third place traded for Tk31.95 crore.

Besides Beximco Pharma, Aman Feed, National Feed, Alif Industries, ML Dyeing, Power Grid and Active Fine were among top ten traded companies in the bourse.

The overall price index of Chittagong Stock Exchange CASPI has increased by 120 points. The market turnover was Tk74.5 crore. Of 321 companies that took part in the transaction, prices of 159 rose, 136 declined and 26 remained unchanged.











