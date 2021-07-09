Video
MFS transactions hit record high at Tk 71,247cr in May

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 161
Business Correspondent

Transactions through mobile financial services (MFS) reached a fresh record of Tk 71,246.9 crore in May due to additional transactions during Eid-ul-Fit -- one of the biggest religious festivals of the Muslims, and restrictions on crowding at banks amid Covid outbreak.
Similar surge is also expected ahead of Eid-Ul-Azha as expatriates would use more MFS service to reach money at their home.   
Bangladesh Bank (BB) data showed that transaction volume in May is 12.3 per cent or Tk 7,805.7 crore higher than Tk 63,441.2 crore MFS transacted in April 2021.
The transaction volume in April was the second highest transaction. The third highest Tk 63,000 crore, transacted through MFS took place in July 2020 during last year's Eid-ul-Azha.
'The Eid festival played a key role in the surge of online transactions in the month of May, and movement restrictions for Covid played a role." Nagad managing director Tanvir A Mishuk told The Daily Observer.
'People are more inclined nowadays to online shopping and other purchases amid the Covid pandemic,' he said adding 'During the month of Eid festival we witnessed increased transactions by our customers and businesses.'
The transaction volume reached a record high in May mainly due to Eid festival, said Shamsuddin Haider Dalim, head of corporate communications of bKash, the country's leading MFS operator.
People nowadays use MFS to send money to their family members and relatives before Eid, he said.
Apart from the Eid-centric transactions, the government's payments and private organisations' salary disbursement through online also increased after the outbreak of coronavirus, Shamsuddin said.
Though the MFS of Nagad constitutes a notable portion of MFS transactions, the BB is yet to include the MFS operator's transaction data in its report.
The MFS operator also observed a significant surge in transactions through its platform in May. Transactions through Nagad reached to around Tk 20,000 crore in May.
The BB data showed that shopping spending through MFS reached Tk 3,650.5 crore, salary disbursement  Tk 2,786 crore, the government's payments at Tk 1,309.2 crore and utility bill payment at Tk 1,107 crore, among others in May.
MFS subscribers reached 9.81 crore at the end of the month.


