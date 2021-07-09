Sustainable forest-livelihood project in snail’s pace

The government has taken a project for capacity development of the department of forest in one hand and reducing dependence of people on forest through introduction of collaborative forest management, increasing wildlife conservation and tree coverage on the other.

The project known as 'Sustainable Forests and Livelihoods' is being already implemented at a cost Tk 1502.62 crore over a five- year period starting from 2018. After three years Tk 234.82 crore has been however spent which is 15.63 percent of the total project cost.

The field report of Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Division (IMED) of the Ministry of Planning made those disclosure.

IMED secretary Pradeep Ranjan Chakraborty said the project came under a lot of close scrutiny. Once the ongoing restrictions are lifted, it will be sent to the concerned ministry in the form of recommendations for necessary action.

The IMED would require what action has been taken in this context. The report, which was finalized last month, said there were a number of reasons, including the complexity of the World Bank's lending process that delayed the reaping of benefits of the project.

The report on the project under the Forest Department will be sent to the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change soon. As per the IMED report, the tender process for 88 out of 162 procurement packages under the project has been completed.

The process of inviting tenders for 25 more packages is underway, inviting tenders for 49 packages has not started yet but the committee agreed on 37 packages. It shows a very slow pace in the implementation of the project. Doubts already overshadow the goal of the project.

The IMED report has however singled out some of the reasons why the implementation process is slowing. IN the first place finalization of loan agreement with World Bank was 10 month delayed.

In addition a lot of time took in getting administrative approval, appointment of project director, approval of the ministry of finance and Bangladesh Bank to manage the project accounts, loan effectiveness date and delay in clearance from World Bank Regional Office slowed the project.

The IMED report further said, the project specification for purchase of goods was restricted to one company only, and rules were violated. Tenders were called for the construction of 93 buildings and renovation of old buildings in only five works.

The garden creation work was delayed as the seedlings could not be worked in time. Selection of 40,000 beneficiaries under the project yet to start. Currently, recruiting NGOs for the selection of beneficiaries is underway.





