Friday, 9 July, 2021, 8:41 AM
2nd edition of LPL rescheduled

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
BIPIN DANI

The second edition of the Lanka Premier (LPL) is set to be "rescheduled" to November, it is reliably learnt.
According to the highly placed sources in the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the decision was taken after the organisers had a meeting with the sports minister Namal Rajapaxa on Thursday morning.
The main reason for rescheduling the tournament, which otherwise was to be held from this month end is due to the non-availability of the few foreign players because of the other leagues to be played elsewhere.
"We are prepared to hire the Chartered flights for them to bring them over here but because of the hard quarantine rules it would have been not feasible", one of the top sources, speaking exclusively, said.
The organisers will now have more time to host this tournament in a big way.
It is also learnt that few team owners were willing to have their teams in July, however, at least the two team owners preferred the tournament be held at a later stage for better success. One team owner had even indicated its later-date preference by sending a letter.
The formal announcement of the postponement of the tournament is set to be made in the next 24 hours.   


