Friday, 9 July, 2021, 8:41 AM
Advance Search
Home Sports

Zimbabwe tour of Bangladesh 2021

Neglected Mahmudullah, batsman Taskin pile huge for Tigers

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 145
Sports Reporter

Mahmudullah Riyad and Taskin Ahmed talks during the second day of one-off Test match against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Thursday. photo: ZC

Respective career best innings from Mahmudullah Riyad and Taskin Ahmed aided Bangladesh to post a mammoth 468-run 1st innings total in the one-off Test against Zimbabwe.
Mahmudullah, who is tagged 'inconsistent' in Test cricket and got a sudden Test call amidst injury concerns in Bangladesh tent, showed his character coming to bat at 8. The silent killer, the saviour of many matches for Bangladesh, stayed unbeaten writing 150 runs next to his name. It is the 4th Test ton of the Bangladesh T20i skipper.
Resuming from overnight 54 runs, Mahmudullah spent one and a half session in the middle with the most surprising explore in the match, from Bangladesh point of view, Taskin Ahmed. Taskin, the batter number 10, scored 75 runs, the maiden Test fifty for the speedster, who was unbeaten on Wednesday with 13 runs.
Bangladesh thereby, added 174 runs with overnight's 294 for eight.
Earlier on day-1, winning the toss Bangladesh preferred to bat first with nine specialist batsmen in the line-up but skipper Mominul Haque was the lone combatant among top six batters to hit a fifty. He had gone but for 70 runs.
Late order batters of Bangladesh were the heroes in the match. Batter at 7 Liton Das missed a ton for five runs.
Blessing Muzarabani was the most successful bowler hauling four wickets while Victor Nyauchi and Tiripano shared two wickets each. Richard Ngarava and Milton Shumba shared the rest two wickets between them.
Zimbabwe were trail by 399 runs till writing the news as they were able to manage 65 runs for one wicket in their 1st innings. Shakib Al Hasan gave Bangladesh the initial breakthrough claiming the wicket of Shumba, who was nine shorts of a fifty. Takudzwanashe Kaitano and acting skipper Brendon Taylor were unbeaten with 22 and four runs respectively.





