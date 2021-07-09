Video
Friday, 9 July, 2021, 8:41 AM
Tigers ODI and T20 squad leaves country for Zimbabwe

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 142

Bangladesh's ODI and T20 International squad left the country for Zimbabwe at the early hour of Thursday.
They will join the players of the Test squad after a day of quarantine there. The one-off Test between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe has already started with the second day of the game running.
The ODI team will be led by Tamim Iqbal who skipped the Test match to give his injured knee some rest. But according to the doctors, Tamim needs a long term rest to recover from the injury fully.
Since he is the captain of the ODI team, Tamim decided to play the series with some risk. He is all set to skip the T20 series, which Mahmudullah Riyad will lead.
Bangladesh's three ODIs are scheduled on July 16, 18 and 20 and then they will take on the hosts for a three-match T20 International series, scheduled to be held on July 23, 25 and 27.
The Tigers will play a one-day practice game on July 14.

Squads
ODI: Tamim Iqbal (Captain), Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mosaddek Hossian Shaikat, Mohammad  Mithun, Afif Hossian, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossian, Shoriful Islam
T20I: Mahmudullah (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Naim Sheikh, Liton Kumar Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarker, Afif Hossain, Shamim Hossain Patwari, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Nasum Ahmed, Sheikh Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam.     -BSS


