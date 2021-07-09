

Supermassive black holes may generate Tsunami in galaxy: NASA

Scientists at National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) reveal that the supermassive black holes may also generate Tsunami-like structures in the universe. Black holes are the mysterious object of the universe. What happens inside them are the mystery itself and scientist assume that black holes may unveil new laws of physics. But some of the phenomena that occur on the earth driven by the known laws of physics can elicit some phenomenons occurring in outer space.

"What governs phenomena here on Earth are the laws of physics that can explain things in outer space and even very far outside the black hole," said Daniel Proga, an astrophysicist at the University of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Astrophysicists at NASA have used computer simulations to show that deep in space, tsunami-like structures may form on much bigger scales, from gas escaping the gravitational pull of a supermassive black hole, stated the American space Agency NASA.

Waves, similar to those on the surface of the ocean may be formed at a distance where the spinning disc of a supermassive black hole loses its grip on the surrounding matter and the atmosphere has a relatively cool temperature. These waves can steepen into spiraling vortex structures that can reach a height of 10 light-years above the disk if interact with hot winds (which can be 10x hotter than the sun).

NASA explaining the image said "this illustration shows a supermassive black hole veiled in dust and strange features in nearby gas. High-energy X-rays from the disk surrounding the black hole interact with this gas and give rise to two unusual features: Tsunamis (light blue "waves" above disk) and a Kármán vortex street (orange)."

Future missions and studies will unveil the mysteries of black holes and will provide stronger evidence backing the phenomenon.

Now, the group has demonstrated for the first time just how complicated the clouds within these outflows from the central black hole engine really are. Their simulations show that just within the distance where the supermassive black hole loses its grip on the surrounding matter, the relatively cool atmosphere of the spinning disk can form waves, similar to the surface of the ocean. When interacting with hot winds, these waves can steepen into spiraling vortex structures that can reach a height of 10 light-years above the disk. That's more than twice the distance from the Sun to its closest star, which is a little over 4 light-years. By the time tsunami-shaped clouds form, they are no longer influenced by the black hole's gravity.

The simulations show how X-ray light coming from the plasma near the black hole first inflates pockets of heated gas within the atmosphere of the accretion disk beyond a certain distance from the active galactic nucleus. Heated plasma rises like a balloon, expanding into and disrupting the surrounding cooler gas. It can be scorching - hundreds of thousands to tens of millions of degrees, no matter which unit of measurement one might use.

Instead of a subsea volcanic eruption causing tsunamis, these hot pockets of gas in the outskirts of the accretion disk initiate the outward propagating disturbance. As the gas particles form a gigantic tsunami-like structure, it blocks the accretion disk wind, spawning a separate pattern of spiral structures known as a Kármán vortex street, with each vortex spanning a light-year in size. The phenomenon is named for physicist Theodore von Kármán, one of the founders of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

This all may sound exotic and far-flung, but Kármán vortex streets are common weather patterns on Earth that structural engineers must worry about, especially with regards to bridges. The new results contradict a longstanding theory that the clouds in the vicinity of an active galactic nucleus form spontaneously out of hot gas through the action of a fluid instability. They also go against the idea that magnetic fields are needed to propel cooler gas from a disk into the wind.

"While it all makes sense in hindsight, it was initially quite confusing to observe that thermal instability cannot produce cold gas directly, yet it can take the place of magnetic fields by lifting cold gas into the wind," said Waters. Armed with these simulations, researchers hope to work with observational astronomers to use telescopes to look for signs of these dynamics.

No satellite currently in orbit can hands down confirm the new findings. But NASA's Chandra X-Ray Observatory and the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton have detected plasma near active galactic nuclei with temperatures and velocities consistent with the simulations.

Stronger evidence may come from future missions. NASA's forthcoming IXPE mission, launching in November, may contribute to scientists' understanding of these phenomena. The X-Ray Imaging and Spectroscopy Mission (XRISM), a collaboration between NASA and the Japanese Space Agency (JAXA), could study these phenomena when it launches later this decade. The European Space Agency is also planning a mission called ATHENA, the Advanced Telescope for High-ENergy Astrophysics, which has this capability, too.

