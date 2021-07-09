Video
Friday, 9 July, 2021, 8:40 AM
Home Back Page

RMG workers block highways demanding salaries, allowances

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Staff Correspondent

Hundreds of workers of three readymade garment factories on Thursday blocked different roads demanding their regular salaries, arrears and festival allowances.
On information, the officials of industrial police rushed to the spots and tried to convince the workers to leave the highways. And finally, they managed to convince them to leave the street.
According to the witnesses, vehicles carrying goods as well as patients on the highways were stuck, following the blockade. Later, police cleared the roads when the workers left the streets.
Officer-in-Charge of Kanchpur Highway Police Station Moniruzzaman told reporters that thousands of RMG workers of Opex and Sinha Group took to the streets of Dhaka-Chattogram and Dhaka-Sylhet highways near Kanchpur Bridge at around 10:00am demanding arrears of salary and allowances.
Meanwhile, workers of Style Craft in Laxmipura area of Gazipur blocked the Dhaka-Gazipur highway with the same demands.
The workers of Opex and Sinha Group claimed that they had not been getting salaries for the last four months. The garment factory is closed at present. The authorities have taken no steps to pay its workers ahead of the Eid.
Witnesses said the road blockades since Thursday morning caused long tailback up to 10-km area around Kanchpur Bridge and Gazipur highway area disrupting the emergency services, including ambulances and goods carrying trucks.
Opex and Sinha Group workers Nazma Begum and Rafiqul Islam, who took part in the blockade, told reporters that they had not been getting salaries and allowances for four months.
The factory is currently closed. Owners have promised to pay at different times, but they are not keeping their promises. If the salary and allowance are not paid, they will continue the protest, they said.
OC of Sonargaon Police Hafizur Rahman said the workers had blocked two highways demanding arrears and wages. Attempts are being made to compromise and remove the blockade.
Meanwhile, workers of Style Craft Limited said around four thousand workers work in the factory. The salary and attendance of eight months over last few years are still due. Every month the workers have to stage protest for wages, even they did so before the last Eid.


