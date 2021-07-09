Video
Two friends held with 'magic mushroom' remanded

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Court Correspondent

Two youths, Nagib Hasan Arnab, 25, and Taifur Rashid Jahid, 24, arrested with 'magic mushroom,' a psychedelic drug, were placed on a one-day remand each on Thursday.
 Remanded Nagib, works at a university in Canada and Taifur, a private university student in the country.
Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shahinur Rahman passed the order after Sub Inspector Subratya Debnath of Hatirjheel Police Station, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced the duo before it with a three-day remand prayer.
A joint team of RAB-10 members and a detective team conducted a raid in Hatirjheel area on Wednesday morning. They detained the youths and found 120 slices of magic mushroom along with two bottles of foreign liquor from their possession.
RAB said in May 2021, Nagib brought the magic mushrooms bar from Canada in a bid to sell it in the country. Later Nagib and Taifur sold those bars at different places at a good price.
RAB said magic mushroom is a hallucinogenic drug. It belongs to a group of drugs known as psychedelics, because of the changes experienced to perception, mood and thought. The key ingredient found in magic mushrooms is psilocybin.
Nagib and Taifur are childhood friends who studied at the same school in Dhaka. After SSC, Nagib moved to Canada in 2014.


