1,077 arrested for violating rules in city

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Thursday arrested 1,077 people for violating lockdown guidelines in the capital.

According to the DMP, mobile courts realized fine of Tk 16 lakh from 318 people on the 8th day of the government-imposed nationwide lockdown to curb coronavirus infections in the country.

Besides, the DMP Traffic Division collected Tk 21.53 lakh fine by punishing 937 vehicles on the city streets.

On July 1, the government imposed a seven-day strict lockdown to check the sudden spike in Covid-19 infections in the country. Later, the lockdown was extended till July 14 as the nation witnessed record-breaking climbs in death and infection rates.

The law enforcement agencies arrested a total of 4,187 people and fined about Tk 80 lakh for violating the restrictions since July 1. But the fines and arrests could not prevent people from coming out of home.







