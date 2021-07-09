Video
Home Back Page

UN Acclaimed Real Life Hero

Shaikat returns with 2 meals a day for the needy around DU

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 222
Tausiful Islam, DU Correspondent

A former member of the Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU), Tanbir Hasan Shaikat, has returned with two meals a day for the needy, poor and floating population of the city during the nationwide lockdown.
Shaikat generally distributes foods everyday among at least 500 people at lunch time and 350 to 400 people at night at the Teacher-Student Centre (TSC) area on the DU campus.
He launched the humanitarian programme at the outset of the coronavirus spread and fed for 121 days at a stretch last year. At least 1,000 people got two meals a day for the entire period.
Now, the DUCSU leader took the initiative again since July 3 amid strict lockdown. He hopes the programme will continue till the lifting of the lockdown.
Earlier, Tanbir along with his friends delivered gift items including rice, pulses, oil, dry food, oral saline and food purification tablets to 100 families who faced severe damages caused by cyclone Yaas and high tidal surge in the remote and isolated island of Dalchar at Char Fashion upazila in Bhola district.
Shaikat told the Daily Observer that he launched the service to discharge his social and moral responsibilities. "I took the initiative under my own management for the day labourers and for the people who are unable to work or lost jobs amid the pandemic. I resumed this service when the country is going through the rigours of a strict lockdown again."
He added that his friends, teachers and students of Dhaka University helped him financially. "Moreover, people from all walks of life helped me during the period. They sent me money from Tk 20 to a few thousand," Shaikat recalled.
Shaikat was recognized as the 'Real Life Hero' by United Nations (UN) last year for his social work. He is a master's student of Theatre and Performance Department of DU and Deputy Social Welfare Secretary of Bangladesh Chhatra League central committee.


