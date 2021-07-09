Video
Home Back Page

PM\'s Gift to Homeless

Faulty houses to be rebuilt at govt expenses, says Quader

Published : Friday, 9 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 166
Staff Correspondent

PM's Gift to HomelessAwami League (AL) General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Thursday said that the houses, given to the homeless by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, will be repaired or rebuilt at the government's expense if any of those structures are found damaged.
Obaidul Quader, also the minister for Road Transport and Bridges, said it while talking in a press conference on the contemporary issues from his official residence on the Jatiya Sangsad premises.
As per the instruction and plan of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, a housing project for the homeless people is being implemented on the occasion of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Quader said.
"The government has already handed over houses to about 1,20,000 families as the prime minister's gifts to ensure homes for all in establishing the fundamental rights of citizens, he said.
Construction faults were reported in only 24 places, which is 0.25 percent of the total project, the AL general secretary said, adding the faulty structures of the houses will be repaired with the government expenses and will be rebuilt if necessary.
He asserted that action would be taken against those who are responsible for the faults in house construction or involved in negligence and irregularities to this end.
As per the directives of the prime minister, a probe body has already been formed in this regard, the road transport minister said.
"The government's initiative to provide houses to the homeless people is being lauded at home and abroad but a vested quarter is conducting propaganda against it in a planned way," he said.
He urged all to remain alert against the propaganda so that they cannot mislead the people.


