Thursday, 8 July, 2021, 2:57 AM
Modi revamps cabinet, 43 new ministers take oath

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM

NEW DELHI, July 7: Forty-three new ministers were sworn-in on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi revamped his administration that has been heavily criticised over the handling of the coronavirus crisis, soaring prices and resentment from several sections.
The names in the cabinet reshuffle include several new entrants as well as existing ministers who will be reassigned. In an unexpected move, Ravi Shankar Prasad, who held key portfolios of law and information technology, and Prakash Javadekar, the minister for environment, information and broadcasting and heavy industries, stepped down. Among the top ministers who were asked resign was Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, paying the political price for the government's struggles to cope with a devastating second wave of coronavirus infections.
In all, at least 12 ministers have resigned
    including prominent ones like Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and junior Environment Minister Babul Supriyo. The "big four" ministers for finance, foreign affairs, home and defence, however, are unlikely to be changed.
Before announcing his first cabinet reshuffle since winning a second term in 2019, PM Modi consulted leaders of his BJP, a government official said. Government sources said the Prime Minister had been aiming to include younger members of his party to be ministers and also give greater representation to women and backward classes - a crucial consideration ahead of important state elections starting with Uttar Pradesh early next year.
There are plans for a ceremony to swear in new ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan at 6 pm. Only a small number of people will be attending the ceremony due to the coronavirus risk. Modi's government has faced its most stinging criticism in years as the infections and deaths surged in April and May, overwhelming hospitals and crematoriums.
Images of bodies of presumed COVID-19 victims washed up on the banks of the Ganges river fuelled outrage over a failure to do more to protect vulnerable communities. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was among the first to comment on the changes.
"The resignations of the Union Health Minister and the MoS (Minister of State) Health is a candid confession that the Modi government has utterly failed in managing the pandemic," Mr Chidambaram tweeted.
"There is a lesson for ministers in these resignations. If things go right the credit will go to the PM, if things go wrong the Minister will be the fall guy. That is the price a Minister pays for implicit obedience and unquestioning  subservience," he wrote.
The resignation of both Health Ministers comes as the government battles criticism of its handling of the second wave of Covid in April-May, which ambushed India's health infrastructure and left tens of thousands desperate for oxygen, hospital beds and vaccine. As cases dip, the government's next priority is to stave off a third wave of the virus.
This hinges on the government's vaccination plan, which is under the Health Ministry and is also seen to be floundering.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar have also quit. So have Babul Supriyo, Sadananda Gowda, Debashree Chaudhuri, Sanjay Dhotre, Ratan Lal Kataria, Rao Saheb Dhanve Patil and Pratap Chandra Sarangi. Thawarchand Gehlot was appointed as Governor of Karnataka yesterday.    -NDTV



