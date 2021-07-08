398 killed in road accidents in one month, says a count

Road Safety Foundation, a non-government organization, on Wednesday said that during the last month at least 398 people were killed and 423 were injured in 327 road accidents

across the country. Among the deceased, 52 were women and 33 were children, said a press release of the foundation.

Road Safety Foundation collected the data based on reports in seven national dailies, five online news portals and electronic media.

A total of 151 people died in 142 motorcycle accidents, which accounted for 37.93 percent of the total deaths, the press release said.

Some 94 pedestrians, 67 drivers and helpers (assistants) were killed in accidents during this period.

At least two people were killed and one was injured in two waterway accidents while one was killed in a train accident. According to division-wise breakup, Dhaka division saw maximum number of road accidents while Sylhet witnessed the minimum.

A total of 103 people were killed in 86 accidents in Dhaka while 22 were killed in 23 accidents in Sylhet.

Road Safety Foundation identified 10 primary reasons behind the accidents that include unfit vehicles, reckless driving, unskilled drivers, slow-moving vehicles on highways, weak traffic management, and tendency to disobey traffic laws.







