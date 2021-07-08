Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 8 July, 2021, 2:56 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

398 killed in road accidents in one month, says a count

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Staff Correspondent

Road Safety Foundation, a non-government organization, on Wednesday said that during the last month at least 398 people were killed and 423 were injured in 327 road accidents
    across the country. Among the deceased, 52 were women and 33 were children, said a press release of the foundation.
Road Safety Foundation collected the data based on reports in seven national dailies, five online news portals and electronic media.
A total of 151 people died in 142 motorcycle accidents, which accounted for 37.93 percent of the total deaths, the press release said.
Some 94 pedestrians, 67 drivers and helpers (assistants) were killed in accidents during this period.
At least two people were killed and one was injured in two waterway accidents while one was killed in a train accident. According to division-wise breakup, Dhaka division saw maximum number of road accidents while Sylhet witnessed the minimum.
A total of 103 people were killed in 86 accidents in Dhaka while 22 were killed in 23 accidents in Sylhet.
Road Safety Foundation identified 10 primary reasons behind the accidents that include unfit vehicles, reckless driving, unskilled drivers, slow-moving vehicles on highways, weak traffic management, and tendency to disobey traffic laws.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Modi revamps cabinet, 43 new ministers take oath
398 killed in road accidents in one month, says a count
Police seize firearms, huge cash, drugs from Arini Mayor’s house
NBR directs banks to freeze SK Sur, wife’s accounts
Tk 20,000cr black money laundered last fiscal
Lockdown fraying in city
DNCC, GCC Mayors press for change in design
Govt to bin character article of Evidence Act, finally


Latest News
Brazil's Bolsonaro says he may not accept 2022 election
Five Rohingya held with firearms in Cox's Bazar
Govt distorting Liberation War history: BNP
Lockdown on day 7: 1,102 arrested
Liton Das falls just short of Test ton as Bangladesh score 294-8
Bashundhara Group receives 'Best Business Conglomerate Group' Award 2021
Covid-19 takes away father, son same day in Kushtia
Man held with fake gold idols in Bogura
Two youths arrested over Magic Mushroom drug
Trump says he is suing Facebook, Twitter and Google
Most Read News
Two fined for flouting health rule at DU
Irregularities of officials shatter Ashrayan-2 dream
Is Brunei a blessing destination for Bangladeshi migrants?
Haitian president killed in attack at home
Stand by the poor during lockdown
32 held for selling, consuming drugs in city
Project taken to expand 5G network boosting Teletalk
Dolphin found dead in Halda again
Staggering 11,525 new C-19 cases in one day
Children splash about in water to cool off during a hot summer day
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft