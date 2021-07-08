Video
Home Front Page

Police seize firearms, huge cash, drugs from Arini Mayor’s house

Wife, nephews held, mayor absconding

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 12
Our Correspondent 

Rajshahi, July 7:  Police on Wednesday raided Arani Municipality Mayor Mukter Ali's house under Bagha upazila in Rajshahi district on charge of attacking his rival's house.
During the raid, police seized four arms, cash Tk 94.98 lakh, two cheques worth Tk 16 lakh, four firearms including a foreign pistol, 43 bullets, 20 pieces of Yaba tablets, 10 grams of hemp and 6 grams of heroin from the house. At that time, Mukter Ali went absconding.
However, police arrested Mukter Ali's wife and two nephews from the house.
At about 11:00am on Wednesday, Md Iftekharul Alam, Rajshahi district police spokesman and Additional Police Super, said Mukter Ali along with
    his men attacked the house of Monwar Hossain Majnu, a local Awami League leader, on Tuesday night and assaulted Majnu. They also vandalised his house.
After Majnu lodged a complaint with the local police station, police from Bagha Police Station raided Mukter's house and seized four foreign-made pistols, Tk 94.98 lakh in cash, some Yaba pills and liquor.
Police then arrested Mukter's wife Jesmine Akter and his nephews Shanta Islam and Sohan Ali. They, however, could not arrest Mukter as he fled the area.


