NBR directs banks to freeze SK Sur, wife’s accounts

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Wednesday instructed all banks to freeze the accounts of former Bangladesh Bank (BB) deputy governor SK Sur Chowdhury and his wife Suparna Sur Chowdhury, so that they can't withdraw or transfer money from the accounts.

Giving the instruction, NBR's Central Intelligence Cell on Wednesday sent a letter to freeze withdrawal or transfer of money from all accounts maintained by them.

The fact-finding committee of the Bangladesh Bank (BB) quizzed SK Sur recently to investigate irregularities in Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company and other financial institutions.

The inquiry committee also quizzed the former and current officials of the central bank and former and current chairmen, managing directors and directors of various

financial institutions in June this year.

The probe report on a financial institution has already been finalised. The committee is expected to submit the investigation report this month, sources at the central bank said.

Following the court's observation, Bangladesh Bank on February 17 formed the committee headed by Deputy Governor AKM Sajedur Rahman Khan to determine the role of those involved in the financial irregularities of Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company Ltd (BIFC) over the PK Halder issue.

Alongside the central bank officials, a former judge and bureaucrat are the members of the committee. The committee is also investigating irregularities in other financial institutions.







