Tk 20,000cr black money laundered last fiscal

A total Tk 20,000 crore black money has been laundered in the last fiscal year (2020-21). About 12,000 taxpayers have availed themselves of the opportunity. Of this, about 17,000 crore has been laundered in cash. This is the highest record of money laundering since the tenure of the former caretaker government.

Sources said in the last fiscal year the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has received revenue of around Tk 2,000 crore from this sector.

The sources said doctors, government employees, readymade garment exporters, bank sponsor directors, gold traders and many more are on the black money laundering list. More than 60 per cent of them have declared undisclosed amounts with 10 per cent tax on various bank deposits, FDRs,

savings certificates or cash.

The sources said the government is giving this easy opportunity to boost domestic investment. This opportunity will remain in force till 2024.

A senior official of the NBR told the Daily Observer, "Different classes of taxpayers are legitimizing different assets at the individual level. Many taxpayers will declare these assets in their income tax returns. So many people have already taken the opportunity. Our tax officials will check and sort out the information on the return. The legalization of undisclosed funds will increase in the future, because this opportunity will remain in the next financial year as well."

In the meantime, about 7,000 taxpayers have laundered this huge amount of money kept in banks or cash. The rest of the money has been invested in land-flats purchase and in the stock market.

The NBR has provided this as provisional assessment. The final figures will be made available soon.

On the other hand, after the caretaker government of 2008, the present government was given the opportunity to whiten black money more than once in three terms, but it did not help much. During the caretaker government, 32,558 taxpayers took the opportunity to launder black money.

At that time, of course, more than Tk 3,500 crore black money became white.

There was not much opportunity to whiten the black money so much as in the outgoing fiscal year. With only 10 per cent tax, the stock market, cash, money kept in the bank, money invested in savings certificates are given the opportunity to be whitewashed.

Apart from this, land and flats owners are also given the opportunity to launder money with the tax determined according to the area and size.

According to NBR sources, at the end of June, there were 11,859 primary taxpayers. About 80 per cent of them have laundered cash. 369 people have laundered money in the stock market till last May. Those who invested black money in June have not yet made a final calculation as they have to report the investment within a month. More than four and a half thousand taxpayers have laundered money by buying land and flats.

However, in the second half of the outgoing fiscal year, relatively few people took this opportunity.

According to NBR sources, a total of 7,650 people have laundered black money from July 1 to December 31. In all, Tk 10,220 crore has been whitewashed.

They all made this announcement in the annual return submitted to the NBR. On the other hand, in the next six months (January-June) only 4,209 people have taken this opportunity. Then it became white like Tk 10,300 crore.

In other words, towards the end, the relatively rich have whitewashed more black money.

According to NBR sources, all professional people including doctors, engineers and businessmen have laundered black money.

Regarding the opportunity to whiten black money, the executive director of the Policy Research Institute (PRI), a private research institute, Ahsan H Masoon told the Daily Observer, "The opportunity to whitewash black money at low tax rates discourages honest taxpayers from paying taxes. The opportunity to whiten black money is not morally right."

According to him, the opportunity to take money from the country abroad has been limited due to Covid-19. So maybe this time he took more chances.

Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said that giving the opportunity to launder black money is unconstitutional, discriminatory, unethical and conducive to corruption.

He said this time the opportunity to whiten black money is more extensive than other times. Illegal transactions are mostly done in cash. Corruption has been rampant in the health sector, especially during the Corona period. They have taken the opportunity to whitewash the black money of that transaction.

Almost during the tenure of the government, black money was given the opportunity to be laundered. In 1975, for the first time, such an opportunity came before the taxpayers of this country. In all, such opportunities have been provided at least 15 times so far. But there was no response.

More taxpayers have taken advantage of the fear during the caretaker government. This time, the owners of black money are encouraged to give opportunities at pouring and low tax rates. In addition, the possibility of money laundering abroad has been limited due to the closure of all communications due to corona. That is why many have laundered their ill-gotten gains.







