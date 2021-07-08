Video
Thursday, 8 July, 2021
Lockdown fraying in city

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021
Staff Correspondent

Police turning away rickshaws from the main road in the capital's Matuail on Wednesday. Inset, Police questioning two people for roaming near a checkpost in the capital's Paltan on the seventh day of the weeklong strict lockdown. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Law enforcers are trying hard to increase public awareness of the lockdown restrictions at different parts of the capital as cases and deaths of Covid patients surge. Police have arrested 1,102 people for defying Covid-19 restrictions and health guidelines in the capital on Wednesday.  
With the latest arrests, at least 4,085 people have been arrested in the capital since the lockdown started, according to police.
    Security forces are patrolling the streets to enforce restrictions. But more people were on the streets in many parts of Dhaka on Wednesday. Most say they need to protect their livelihoods.
The number of coronavirus infections and deaths has already surpassed all previous records after the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant across the country. But people are not heeding the advice of experts to follow health rules. Many of them do not like wearing masks.
Rain also caused law enforcers to put their guard down to some extent on Wednesday. Larger crowds could be seen in many parts of the capital, including Rampura, Mouchak, Malibagh, Mirpur, Mohammadpur, New Market, Azimpur, Lalbagh, Kellarmor, Bakshibazar, Pallashi, Lalbagh intersections from 7:30am.
Health workers of some public and private hospitals went to their workplaces on board BRTC double-decker buses.
There was a crowd of rickshaws at Mirpur Circle 10. Law enforcers were conducting inspections on a long queue of cars and microbuses coming from Mirpur-14.
"In most cases, people are giving sufficient reason to allow them to pass. Those who do not are questioned carefully," a policeman said.
Many office-goers at the Kalshi intersection and ECB Chattar were seen negotiating with private cars and motorcycle drivers.
"Motorcycle drivers are charging more as it's not possible to travel such a long way by rickshaw. It seems transportation will cost me half my salary during the lockdown," Uttara-bound passenger Ahmed Kamal said.
Many workers, most of them from garments factories, were seen heading to their workplaces on foot in Mirpur.
The authorities advised people through loudspeakers to stay at home and wear masks at Rampura Bazar, Shantinagar Bazar and Kakrail.
Rickshaws and cars crowded the checkpoints in Malibagh and Kakrail, and law enforcers fined many drivers over the violation of lockdown rules.
"People are not becoming sufficiently conscious of the risks. They do not sense the threat, despite a surge in the daily count of Covid-19 deaths. What can the government do if people won't stop going outside, even during a lockdown?" said Habibur Rahman, who had come to Shantinagar Bazar to shop.


