DNCC, GCC Mayors press for change in design

There is a flaw in the design of the Dhaka-Gazipur Elevated Expressway, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Atiqul Islam alleged.

Mayor Atiqul Islam made the allegation after inspecting the Gazipur to the Airport Road Elevated Expressway project with Gazipur City Corporation

(GCC) Mayor Jahangir Alam on Wednesday. After inspecting the project, Atiqul Islam said, "This project has been taken to alleviate the suffering of the people. But due to the negligence of the ongoing project management, the sufferings of the people have increased."

DNCC Mayor said, "After checking the design of the project, I found out that even though arrangements were made for buses to get out of Dhaka through this elevated expressway, but there is no arrangement for the buses to turn towards Dhaka. As a result, the people of Dhaka and Gazipur are going to face permanent traffic sufferings," he added. "Such a problem took place in various development projects due to lack of coordination between the agencies in the capital," Atiqul Islam said and added, "From now on, on behalf of the city dwellers the city corporation will interfere in all the development works within its area."

GCC Mayor Jahangir Alam also demanded to change the Dhaka-Gazipur Elevated Expressway design if necessary and said, "There is no similarity between the reality and the design. For this, it is necessary to change the existing design. Otherwise, people will suffer permanently."







