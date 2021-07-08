Video
Govt to bin character article of Evidence Act, finally

Published : Thursday, 8 July, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Banani Mallick

The government has decided to scrap Section 155(4) of the Evidence Act 1872 dealing with questioning character of a rape victim.  
Law Minister Anisul Haq told the Daily Observer over phone in an interview, "Already we have started working in this regards. We are also hoping a bill to take place in the next parliament session, likely to be held in September, with the necessary amendment of the existing Evidence Act,"
Referring to a sub-section under Section 155 of the Evidence Act, he mentioned that government would amend a provision that allows questioning the character of a rape victim. Earlier on June 30, 2021, he announced in the Parliament about government's decision of introducing legislation to remove the section.  
Usually, this aforementioned subsection allows a man prosecuted for rape a provision to defend himself by maligning the complainant on moral ground.
Moreover, in question of equality and special protection for women as guaranteed by the Constitution of Bangladesh, the
    Evidence Act has been widely criticised.
However, NGOs and social activists, legal experts and women rights activists had been pushing government for a legal reform in this regard for several years holding series of seminars, protests and advocacy dialogues.
While talking to the Daily Observer, a few rights activists explained in support of their demand that the section was humiliating for a rape victim.
Dr Maleka Banu, General Secretary of Bangladesh Mohila Parishad said that this is outdated, patriarchal and unethical provision which is affecting rape victims because it is being used as a tool to presume victim's consent in rape cases.
"Under this section a defense lawyer was allowed to raise questions about a rape complainant's character and therefore chastise them in the name of cross examination in court," she said.
Eminent human rights activist Advocate Elina Khan said that such a positive initiative would definitely help step forward to stop victim blaming.
Taqbir Huda, a research specialist at Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), and one of the advocates for reforming this Act had a positive role in getting government's current approval in changing this discriminatory provision.
Reminding this long journey and struggle against this injustice of the Evidence Act, he said that they published a research report titled 'Between Virtue and Immorality: Why Character Evidence Must Be Prohibited in Rape Cases' to outline the damaging impact of character evidence on rape trials based on analysis of reported rape cases from 2000 to 2019. This report also included extensive reform proposals relating to the Evidence Act, based on examples of legal reforms brought about in India and Pakistan 1980 onwards - to show that the two countries also inherited the identical Evidence Act 1872 from the British colonizers.  
In October 2020, the Rape Law Reform Coalition, comprising of 17 leading rights organisations, with BLAST as its Secretariat, issued the 10-point demand on rape law reform, which specifically included the repeal of Section 155(4). This 10-point demand was disseminated widely to various lawmakers and key stakeholders at the government and non-governmental levels.


