Evaly’s dirty business uncovered

As gross allegations of financial irregularities and cheating of customers by e-commerce firm Evaly have become widespread, the Commerce Ministry on July 4 has asked the Home Ministry to lodge cases against the firm for cheating people and protect customers' funds.

The Commerce Ministry in a letter has also expressed the fear that Evaly may have laundered over Tk 338 crore it has collected from customers and merchants -- the first against promise of providing products at cheaper rates while merchants were lured to supply products on deferred payment that is payment at a later date.

Evaly was cheating people because its business was based on multilayer cheating. The Daily Observer last year published detailed news on its multiple modus operandi but it seems to have escaped. But the Bangladesh Bank's inspection report and the Commerce Ministry's latest move for action proved they are finally in the net.

The Commerce Ministry has also asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to take legal action

against Evaly by investigating the financial irregularities that Bangladesh Bank's inspection team found in the e- business firm while probing its activities.

It has also asked the Consumers' Rights Protection Department (CRPD) and Bangladesh Competition Commission to investigate allegations that said Evaly has collected Tk 214 crore from customers to deliver goods but failed while it has also failed to return Tk 190 crore to various merchant banks/organizations for buying goods on credit and failed to make the promised payment.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said Bangladesh Bank investigation report has established Evaly's various financial irregularities which included allegations that huge fund of customers and merchant banks/organizations were missing. The Commerce Ministry has therefore asked the Home Ministry, the ACC, Consumers Rights Protection Department and Competition Commission to take legal steps so that Evaly can't grab the money or illegally move such fund out.

Bangladesh Bank report sent to the Ministry of Commerce said Evaly's total liability now stands at Tk 407.18 crore. It includes Tk 213.94 crore taken from customers as advances against promised delivery of products and Tk 189.85 crore as debt to merchant organizations.

As per these estimates Evaly should have Tk 403.80 crore cash and assets but it has only Tk 65.17 crore now in hand raising question where has gone the remaining funds. Bangladesh Bank fears that the e-firm liability may be much more. It denied access to Bangladesh Bank's inspection to its database server to shield their misdeeds while they attempted to see it.

As per the Commerce Ministry's letter to the Home Ministry signed by the director of WTO cell, the letter said Evaly's can only deliver promised products to 16,14 per cent of customers or merchants, there is no fund to provide the promised products to remaining customers or merchants. It is beyond the ability of the e-firm to pay back its liabilities to others.

It appears that that there is no trace of Tk 338.62 crore that it collected from customers and merchants on deferred payment basis on credit. The money has just disappeared and there is a growing fear that the dishonest management has moved the money away or even may have laundered it abroad.

The Commerce Ministry's letter has advised all customers who made advances against promise of delivery of products and did not get it or refund of money thereof to immediately contact the Consumers Right Protection Department which can take steps for recovery of their money. In extreme cases, it has the authority to close the business.







