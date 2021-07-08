RMG exports upswing

Country's readymade garments (RMG) products exported in the 2020-21 fiscal year is worth US$ 31.46 billion, a 12.55 percent higher than the previous fiscal year of 2019-20. But compared to pre- Covid fiscal year of 2018-19 this is 7.84 percent less. A latest export data of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) released on Wednesday

said this. The report shows that by June this year, growth of 29.22pc has been registered compared to 20.65pc growth in June 2020 and, June 2019, signaling a good comeback.

During this fiscal year, Bangladesh's total export earning stood at US$ 38.76 billion, where the share of RMG export is 81.16pc, which was 84.21pc in FY2018-19 and 83pc in FY2019-20.

This indicates a trend in diversification of our exports in to other sectors, which is a positive sign for the economy. Yet considering the global market share of the industry, this is only 6.8pc.

According to BGMEA information, in addition to RMG, jute and jute goods crossed billion dollar marks in exports with jute and jute goods US$ 1.16 billion, home textile of US$ 1.13 billion and agricultural products of US$ 1.03 billion.

In terms of product category, knitwear exports registered 0.42pc growth. Though it is minimal but the growth reflects relatively better demand in the backdrop of lockdown. The woven garment has apparently bore the brunt of the pandemic as export dipped compared to FY2018-19.

While the industry is confronted with many internal and external challenges including the struggle to recover from the financial losses caused by COVID, the subsequent waves of the pandemic and the new variant has become a matter of great concern. Besides, the ongoing crisis of shipping container, particularly the shortage of empty containers and vessels and congestion at regional ports are causing severe crisis hindering shipments.

According to BGMEA leaders, they are trying to address this issue by bringing all related stakeholders on board. A meeting convened by BGMEA with BFFA, BICDA along with exporter associations including BKMEA, BTMA, LFMEAB and BGAPMEA government's intervention to take appropriate measures in this regard.

The apparel leaders said, coming back of the Walt Disney to Bangladesh is like a breath of fresh air. The timely move by Walt Disney in recognition to the all-out progresses and transformation in the industry, particularly in the area of workplace safety, social standards and environmental sustainability is welcomed.







