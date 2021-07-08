Record 201 deaths in a day



There has been a sharp rise in the demand for emergency medical oxygen as the number of Covid-19 patients is growing in the country each passing day. A motorcyclist is seen carrying the much-wanted oxygen cylinder in Moghbazar in the city on Wednesday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

At least 11,162 people were diagnosed with the virus infection during the same period. This was the second highest in a single day infection.

Including the deaths recorded on Wednesday, the first week of July recorded 1,090 deaths, which is also the highest in any week during the pandemic.

With the latest data provided by the Directorate General of Health Services on Wednesday, the country saw the daily death toll crossing the two hundred mark for the first time. Previously, the country saw 100 plus deaths for ten consecutive days.

Bangladesh reported the first three confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in the country on Sunday, March 8 last year.

According to DGHS bulletin, Bangladesh recorded

143 deaths on July 1, 132 deaths on July 2, 134 deaths on July 3, 153 deaths on July 4, 164 deaths on July 5 and 163 deaths on July 6.

However, the country recorded 8,301 infections on July 1 while 8,483 on July 2, 6,214 on July 3, 8,661 on July 4, 9,964 on July 5 and the highest 11,525 infections on July 6.

In this July, the number and rate of Covid-19 deaths and infections crossed the landmark of every alternative day amid strict lockdown in force in the country from July 1. Earlier, a limited scale restriction was enforced in the country from June 28 this year.

Of the deceased recorded in last 24 hours till 8am on Wednesday, 119 were men and 82 women. Of them, 188 died in hospitals across the country and 12 at home while one died on the way to the hospital.

The death toll in country from the disease has now reached 15,593, and total infected cases climbed to 9, 77,568.

The Covid-19 positivity rate rose further to 31.32 percent alongside the death rate which is now 1.60 percent. In the last 24 hours, 605 labs tested 35,639 samples across the country.

Khulna Division again registered the highest number of single-day death, 66, followed by Dhaka that logged 58 deaths. Besides, 21 people died in Chattogram division, 18 in Rajshahi, 14 in Rangpur, nine in Sylhet, eight in Mymensingh and seven died in Barishal division.

According to DGHS report, the current positivity rate is 31.32 percent while the total positivity rate stands at 14.31 percent.

Including the recovery of 5,987 Covid-19 patients in last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the country now stands at 8, 50,502 and the recovery rate at 87 percent.

Among the 201 deceased, one was between 11-20 years, four were within 21-30, nine between 31-40, 25 between 41-50, 47 between 51-60 and 115 were above 60 years old, added the release.

